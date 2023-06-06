How And When You Can Try Apple's New Software For iPhone, iPad, Mac & More

If you wanted to join the public beta for iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, iPadOS 17, or watchOS 10, Apple will let you sign up, provided you use your AppleID. Through the Apple Beta Software Program, as the company calls it, you'll not only be able to try out an early version of the software, but you can send Apple your comments, thoughts, and concerns through the Feedback Assistant app. Additionally, you can file reports on bugs in the operating system. As polished as Apple's general ecosystem is, there are bound to be glitches and imperfections in early versions of any major incremental operating system update.

Additionally, if you want to get more granular and try out the software right here and right now, Apple's Developer Program. Although that requires a little more verification such as a photo ID or driver's license, depending on where you live. Closed betas of any of Apple's announced new operating systems also require a paid subscription to the Developer Program which costs $99.

Of course, it's also important to point out that beta-testing software like this on your primary device is not always a great idea. This software is in its very early stages of development and has the potential to be buggy, so keep that in mind before you sign up for anything.