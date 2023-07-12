Apple macOS Sonoma First Look: 5 Features Worth Installing The Public Beta For

Apple's macOS Sonoma public beta has arrived, and rather than bringing a single "must have" reason to upgrade, the latest Mac release has a series of improvements and productivity tweaks that long-time users could find greatly improve their everyday experience. As you'd expect, Apple is leaning into its cross-platform smarts in many places, with tighter connections between Mac, iPhone, and iPad. However, some of the most obvious benefits come in the shape of relatively minor enhancements that, cumulatively, make a Mac easier to live with.

While much of the Apple update attention will be on the release of the iOS 17 public beta and the iPadOS 17 public beta, Mac fans will find plenty of reasons to consider installing pre-release software on their laptop or desktop. Though the changes are spread out across the platform, Apple's updates have a tangible impact on how user-friendly — and how attractive — macOS is. Considering how much time we spend in front of our computers every day, that adds up to a big deal.

As always, it's worth bearing in mind that this is work-in-progress software, not Apple's final release. Though macOS Sonoma has been pretty stable in my testing so far, some bugs will undoubtedly remain: after all, the public beta (and the developer beta before it) is intended to help flush out any final glitches. Now's the time to consider booting up a spare Mac, if you're lucky enough to have one; if you're going to install the macOS Sonoma public beta on your primary machine, make sure to do a full backup of your data first, just in case.