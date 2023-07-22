How To Share Your Passkeys On macOS Sonoma

Passkeys are a new authentication method designed to make usernames and passwords obsolete. Instead of logging in to online services with your password, a passkey relies on biometric authentication and prompts you to sign in using fingerprint or facial recognition when logging into an account online. This method is identical to using a physical security key, except the security key is inside your phone.

The concept of passkeys was jointly developed by Google, Apple, Microsoft, and other leading technology companies and complies with the FIDO (Fast Identity Online) Alliance standards. The password-less technique is backed by the fact that passwords can be cracked through sophisticated guesswork or high-performing computers. While features like two-factor authentication (2FA) and online password managers rid us of the need to remember every password, these haven't proven entirely immune to relentless attacks.

Passkeys are stored in the form of encrypted private keys on your devices and cannot be easily replicated on other devices that you haven't validated. In addition, passkeys are portable, which means you can log in to a new (or publicly shared) computer simply by scanning a QR code using your phone. Note: we do not recommend setting up a passkey using a public computer.

Keychain lets you share those stored passkeys with friends and family using macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, and iPadOS 17, so individual members, especially the Luddites, do not have to set them up again.