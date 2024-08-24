8 Hidden macOS Sequoia Changes That Will Leave You Amazed

MacOS Sequoia is well into the public and developer-focused beta testing phases, with a wide rollout planned for the Fall season. The biggest change, of course, is the arrival of Apple Intelligence, which aims to pull off the same kind of AI-OS integration as Windows and it's Copilot-using machines.

Advertisement

Native iPhone mirroring came off as another neat surprise, alongside a seamless drag-and-drop feature for connected devices. Taking a leaf out of the Windows 11 book, Apple finally delivered a version of quick window tiling controls. Personally, I have grown fond of the new Password app, as well, and absolutely love the new reader mode in Safari.

But away from WWDC's big claims and snazzy presentations about the capabilities of macOS Sequoia, a handful of other features have barely gotten a cursory mention. Yet, they have big productivity potential. Let's look at a selection of underrated features that I've grown to appreciate.