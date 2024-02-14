4 Things You Didn't Realize Your iPhone Calendar Could Do

Have you ever scheduled an event on your calendar and realized, upon leaving, that there's too much traffic and you're going to be late? Well, Apple has anticipated that for you and integrated the Time to Leave feature into Calendar.

It works in tandem with Apple Maps and will study the route to your destination. After watching the traffic in real-time, it will suggest via a notification when the best time to leave is so you can get to where you're going in time.

Here's how to use it:

Create an event in Calendar by tapping the plus icon in the top-right corner. Fill in the title and enter the time (it can't be an All Day event). Choose a location by tapping the Location and Video Call box under the Title box. Type in a location into the Enter Location or Video Call box. Select the best result from the dropdown. Scroll down, tap Alert or Second Alert, and choose Time to Leave.

Now, you'll be notified when your iPhone figures out the best time to leave.

A similar feature is Travel Time, which works out how long it will take for you to get to your destination. Check out our guide on how to factor travel time on your Apple Calendar to see how to do it on your iPhone and Mac.