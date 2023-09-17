How To Factor In Travel Time On Your Apple Calendar Reminders

Maintaining a calendar app on your mobile phone is one of the most effective ways of getting a handle on your daily schedule. Whether you go to school or work or regularly have appointments and meetups, placing every activity you need to attend (whether virtually or in real life) on its designated date and time can aid you in making preparations prior to the event.

For activities that are taking place at a certain destination, it's common to tag the location within the calendar event so that when it pops up on your phone on the day, you can use it to launch your map app of choice and plan the most efficient route and mode of transportation to get there on time. In addition, those who want to ensure that they arrive promptly for scheduled events can give themselves a time allowance for travel by rigging the notification to pop up a bit earlier than the official start.

iPhone users who have the device's built-in Calendar app keep their daily, weekly, and monthly schedules organized can do a lot by simply adding events. A new Calendar event may contain a location or a FaceTime video link for remote meetings. It can be scheduled as "all-day" to block off the entire date or have start and end times to reserve a certain slot. It can be programmed to recur a number of times as well as include attachments and other users as participants so that the event shows up on their respective calendar apps, along with any files they need to see. Finally, if you intend to get to an in-person activity by driving your own vehicle or taking public transit, you can tack on however much time you need to get to your destination.