5 Of The Best Organization Apps On iPhone To Help Simplify Your Daily Life

When you're juggling too many things at once, the traditional to-do list on paper just won't cut it. It can easily turn into a jumbled and confusing mess, and you'll accidentally skip some crucial tasks. To save yourself from future disasters, an organization app for your tasks is a must-have. One of the task management apps that stands out from the rest is Todoist.

Todoist has a wide range of organizational elements to keep your tasks as neat and orderly as possible. To start off, there's the Projects feature that helps separate your tasks into distinct projects or categories. For instance, you could have separate projects for home redecoration, yard work, math class, and work internship. You can add these projects to a broader "parent project," like how home redecoration and yard work could both fall under a parent project labeled "Home."

Furthermore, each project can have subdivisions or 'sections' inside it. In your home redecoration project, you could have sections titled Workstation, Bed, and Closet. Finally, within these sections is a space for you to list specific tasks and any subtasks that go with them.

Todoist can be installed for free but comes with a Pro plan should you want advanced features. A downside to the app is that it only supports iOS 13 and higher, so you can't use it on older devices.