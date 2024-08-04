You Can Finally Schedule Texts On iPhone And Mac: Here's How

In order to send a scheduled text from your iPhone, make sure you are running iOS 18. At the moment, Apple is in the public beta testing stage and it is widely available to folks who opted in, but a wider rollout will commence in the coming weeks. Of course, also make sure your phone is on the official support list for iOS 18 upgrade, which you can find here. With requirements out of the way, please find the details here:

1. Open the Messages app on your iPhone, pick a contact you want to send a message and enter the contents (text or media) in the chat field.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

2. Press the "+" icon in the lower-left corner of the corner, followed by tapping on the "More option.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

3. Tap on "More" in the pop-up window and tap "Send Later."

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

4. You will now see a vertically scrolling scale that will let you pick up the date and time for sending a scheduled message.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

5. Once you've done that, hit the send icon (up arrow) and you will see the message in a white chat bubble with a dotted blue-line outline.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

6. If you tap on this chat bubble, you get options that let you edit the message's contents, send the message instantly, or delete it.