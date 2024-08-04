How To Create And Save Custom Hiking Routes In Apple Maps

While planning a journey, especially long trips or those taking you to far-off destinations, early planning is important. For the past few years, Google has offered a convenient route-planning feature that lets you chart your own course on the map. Once those custom trails are created, you can download them locally for offline access, which is another useful facility, especially for hiking in areas where connectivity is scarce. But so far, that collective facility has eluded Apple Maps for daily commuters for daily commuters as well as outdoorsy folks, even though it has offered some neat interplay features connected to Google Maps.

Thankfully, with the arrival of iOS 18, and the respective 2024 upgrades for other Apple platforms, Maps is getting more friendly for hiking enthusiasts, complemented with the ability to create custom routes. At the moment, the facility is limited to the beta versions, but in the coming weeks, iOS 18 will bring it to all iPhone users via the stable public update.

Apple is adding a new "Plan a Hike" system that not only offers different trip presets, but also offers the flexibility of custom route planning and an automatic download system for offline access. Unfortunately, this facility is only available to users in the U.S. market, and there is no word if, and when, it will roll out for users in other countries.