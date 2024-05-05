11 Must-Know Apple Maps Features For Daily Commuters

While the iPhone and Apple Maps tie into many Apple CarPlay features, they're just as useful when you are on foot. What many pedestrian Apple Maps users may not realize, though, is that the software has a lot of interesting features to make using public transport a whole lot easier.

As you might expect, Apple Maps can give you directions to train stations or bus stops. However, it goes even further than that, allowing you to plan entire routes using public transport. All you have to do is type in your destination and then choose the Public Transit option. Once that's done, you can choose a route that best suits your needs by choosing whether you want to take the bus, train, tram, or any other available choices.

To make your journey even easier, Apple Maps provides detailed information such as departure and arrival times as well as connection information. So if you are in a major city like London or New York and looking to get a bus, it will let you know exactly where to go and what number to use. It can also provide fare amounts and tell you if you need to swap to a different mode of transport at any time.