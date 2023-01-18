How To Drop And Share Pins In Apple Maps On iPhone

These days, using a map app on your mobile phone is not just for looking up directions to specific destinations. Depending on whether the map service you use offers it, you may also have the ability to mark your location on the map and share it with others, whether it's to help them locate you and make meeting up easier or track your whereabouts for safety purposes.

Apple's built-in Maps app offers this functionality to iPhone users. Not only are you able to drop a pin on your current location and share it with people on your contacts list, but you can also save places to your favorites or add them to guides.

When is a good time to drop and share pins? Apple Maps users already have the ability to share their location or any place that's already marked and labeled on the map by tapping on their icon on the screen — a blue dot for the user, a location name, and a business type icon for establishments — and hitting the Share symbol. Pins, on the other hand, can be dropped anywhere on the map grid and helps users pinpoint an exact location, even if it's not in a known area or place labeled by Apple Maps. It's incredibly useful in certain situations, such as marking street parking or planning a rendezvous point that may not have any landmarks nearby.