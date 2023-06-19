8 Apple Maps Features That Will Change How You Use The App

One of Apple Maps' most recently unveiled features is Business Connect, which lets you find out more information about a business by selecting its location on the map. Alongside basic information like opening times and a phone number, you can also see special promotions that the company is offering or even book a table at a restaurant directly through Maps. The feature launched in early 2023 and is open to businesses of any size — although it does require the business to individually sign up and submit their information to be verified by Apple.

If you've previously used Google Maps, this all might sound very familiar, as the leading maps platform has already deployed similar features for quite a while. It's one of several examples of Apple Maps having to play catch-up with its biggest rival, but it's still a welcome addition even if Apple is late to the party.

As is tradition with any Apple product, the new feature is very well integrated into the brand's ecosystem, so if you use Apple Pay, you'll be able to see your recent transactions at local businesses like coffee shops and restaurants.