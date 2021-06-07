Apple Maps update makes navigation easier with Sim City aesthetic

Apple Maps has a fancy 3D-like mode that allows you to explore the world in Apple’s chosen aesthetic. There’s a new navigation view able to render overlapping, complex interchanges for drivers. This latest update also adds an augmented reality system where the user can scan a building and attain walking directions based on where Apple Maps believes you are.

Apple announced a new UI for Apple Maps at WWDC 2021 this year, including suggestions for Nearby Transit, and a bunch more options for choices in travel. The first major update to Apple Maps will deliver a new UI to the USA, UK, Ireland, and Canada.

That’ll include the latest in 3D visualization of maps, weather, search, and connectivity with the latest UI in navigation. If what Apple’s new Apple Maps system looks like here is what we’ll get on devices soon, the entire process of navigating from one place to the next should look better and feel simpler.

The new AR scanning system for Apple Maps will be released to a select set of cities at first, and expanded beyond that in the near future. There’ll be San Francisco, Philadelphia, London, Washington DC, New York, and Las Angeles in the mix at launch.

This latest update will bring a new Night Setting to Apple Maps, too. You’ll be able to see things a lot easier while using Apple Maps for navigation in the dark, and you’ll have “more detailed” driving directions throughout the experience.

We can expect this new update to Apple Maps with the launch of iOS 15. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information about updates to iOS this week at WWDC 2021.