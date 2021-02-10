Apple Maps gains crowdsourced accidents feature and others in iOS 14.5 beta

There are multiple navigation apps available for smartphone users on the Apple iOS platform. Among the most popular are Apple Maps, Google Maps, and Waze. one of the reasons Waze is so popular is because it was the first to add some interesting features such as the ability for individual users to report accidents, hazards, and speed traps along their route. Apple Maps is now gaining similar features in the latest version of the app for iOS 14.5 beta.

Currently, iOS 14.5 beta is available to developers and public beta testers. In the beta version of Apple Maps, there is now the ability to report accidents, hazards, and speed traps and cameras along the route while getting directions. A pop-up will appear on the screen, allowing users to report accidents, hazards, and speed checks.

Accessing the controls to report issues along the route is done by swiping up on the maps interface where map details are available. There is then a Report button that opens the three buttons to report different incidents along the route. When one of the three buttons within that area is tapped, it automatically flags the location with no confirmation window.

Users can also take advantage of Siri by saying, “Hey Siri, there’s an accident,” and the Apple voice assistant will make the report to Apple Maps. The assumption is that multiple users will have to report an incident before it’s marked on the map via crowdsourcing.

Currently, the new features only available in the US on the beta version of iOS. There is no confirmation of if the feature will roll out to other countries, but there’s a good chance that will happen.