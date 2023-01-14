How To Fix The Apple Maps Navigation Voice When There's No Sound

One of the best features of iOS is the built-in navigation app. For many iPhone users, Apple Maps has become their default tool for navigating highways, inner cities, and even public transit systems, and it's not difficult to see why. The Maps app comes standard on all iPhones, so there's no need to download a third-party app that will take up your storage space. Apple's proclivity for connectivity also means that its Maps app will work seamlessly from the jump with wearable devices like the Apple Watch and Airpods.

However, what happens when your Apple Maps app doesn't have any sound? Given most people's reliance on voice-guided navigation systems to help them keep their eyes on the road or the subway platform, a lack of audio can impact your ability to get around. Fortunately, it's not very difficult to adjust the volume and get your audio back in most circumstances. Plus, if you frequently use Apple CarPlay, you can easily change your volume to your liking.