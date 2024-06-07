This Apple Maps Feature Lets You Compare Routes To Google Maps

Most iPhone users likely default to Apple Maps for their travel navigation needs, not only because it comes preinstalled in the mobile device, but it's got a pretty easy to use interface. Upon launching the app, you can immediately access everything you'd need through the Search card. It lists your favorite places, recent destinations, and buttons to easily share or mark your location through a dropped pin. When you type in the address of a business establishment, you can find out its hours of operation, customer ratings, and other pertinent information at a glance. When you tap the car icon, the map app will give you several route options to choose from. In addition, Apple Maps also has several commuter-friendly features that are worth noting, namely the ability to navigate inside certain malls or airports and get detailed schedules for public transit.

Although iPhone users can rest assured that they'll get to where they need to go using their device's built-in navigation service, it's a good idea to have a couple of Apple Maps alternatives installed as well. This way, they can get the best possible directions that have the fewest obstacles and takes the least amount of time on the road. Google Maps would be a good pick for this, as Apple Maps actually has a feature that lets you share and compare travel options between the two platforms.