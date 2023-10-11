This Hidden Google Maps Feature Is An Easy Way To Track Your Favorite Spots

There are many reasons why Google Maps is one of the most used navigation apps out there. Because of the amount of satellite and on-the-ground data it has amassed thus far, the platform has the ability to pinpoint your location pretty precisely, as well as provide efficient and timely directions based on real-time traffic conditions. Whatever your mode of transportation, and whether or not you miss a few turns to get to a certain destination, you can rest assured that you'll be able to get back on course. The app's interface is also user-friendly and easy to navigate — you can customize the map type and choose which details you want to show according to your mode or reason for travel.

Google Maps also has a lot of useful features worth noting that casual users may not even know about. For instance, in certain countries or regions, you can save a section of the map you need and download it onto your mobile device so you can stay on course even when your gadget's internet connectivity cuts off while on the road. Another great perk is the ability to save your favorite locations and add them to a list so that you can reference them at a later time.

If you're considering trying the latter, or are already actively doing it, a recent Google Maps update may make documenting your favorite restaurants, attractions, landmarks, and other establishments an even more fun activity. Rather than just marking places with a generic map pin, you can replace them with your favorite emojis.