How To Stop Random People From Requesting Your Location On Google Maps

If you're looking for a navigation app for your smartphone to help plan your trips or commute, one of the best options for you to try out is Google Maps. In terms of providing real-time traffic conditions, it's one of the most accurate apps, largely thanks to roving Google-sponsored cars regularly capturing on-the-ground images as well as other information collected via satellite. Whether you're exploring on foot, pedaling a bike, or riding public or private transit, you'll be able to find the quickest route available to your planned destination, even if you accidentally make a wrong turn.

Google Maps is chock full of useful features. An essential one that allows you to keeps tabs on your loved ones is the ability to share one's location. Not only does this give you an idea on what time they may arrive at a certain destination, but more importantly, it also provides you a way to ensure their safety by knowing their whereabouts.

Unfortunately, as is the case for apps that have to do with sharing sensitive personal information with others, there's always a risk for people with malicious intent to abuse them. When you do things like share your map coordinates or tag your location, depending on what kind of security or privacy measures you have in place, complete strangers may take advantage and use the information to see your movement in real time, or worse, get to where you actually are at the moment.