How To Unsubscribe From Annoying Emails

Most newsletters and promotional emails will offer you a way to stop receiving future messages right on the email itself. It's usually in the form of a clickable link located at the very end of the message, oftentimes in a smaller font so it can be very easy to miss it completely. Depending on the content of the email, the unsubscribe link may be cleverly placed within a disclaimer paragraph in the same font color, so make sure you read through the last few blocks of text and scan for the phrase, "click here to unsubscribe" or something similar. For visual emails, the unsubscribe option may be located at the footer of the page, along with other website links.

When accessed on a desktop computer, some email service providers have the ability to detect if a certain email seems to be sent using a mailing list or if the message has an unsubscribe link included. When it does, it conveniently brings the option to the top of the page, where you can easily click on it to stop future promotional correspondence.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

On Gmail, the "Unsubscribe" link can be found right next to the sender's email address on an open message. Clicking on it may pull up an Unsubscribe pop-up onscreen, on which you'd need to verify the action. You may be redirected to the sender's website so you can unsubscribe or change your email preferences there.

Jam Kotenko

On Microsoft Outlook, a message saying, "Getting too much email?" may appear on top of potential marketing messages. The "Unsubscribe" link should be right next to it. If you own an iPhone or iPad and use its built-in Mail app for email, an "Unsubscribe" link will show up on top of messages that have been detected to come from a mailing list.