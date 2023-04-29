This Gmail Trick Will Help You Manage Subscriptions And Spam Messages

You don't really have to get super specific with the categories you use to create Gmail aliases if you don't want to. For instance, you can tell your colleagues to email you at "username+job@gmail.com" but also use it to join job-hunting pages and other work-related online platforms and services. Another good one would be to use "username+onlineshopping@gmail.com" to create accounts on various shopping websites. Categories that you append after your Gmail username can be absolutely anything you want them to be. Here are a couple of examples to get you started:

username+newsletter@gmail.com: Use this to sign up for updates to someone's blog.

username+creditcard@gmail.com: Assign this as your username for your online banking accounts.

username+instagram@gmail.com: Replace "Instagram" with whatever social media platform you are signing up an account for.

While the most apparent use of this Gmail hack of sorts is to make your inbox filtering more accurate, using a Gmail alias (especially a pretty specific one) can also offer you a method for ensuring the privacy of your personal data. The next time you get a weird message, check which email address is in the "to" field. If it's one of the Gmail aliases you've created and assigned before, depending on how specific it is, you can get a firmer sense of which website or company could potentially be selling your contact information to third parties.

There's no limit to the number of Gmail aliases you can create, so use several to filter as many email categories as you want. Provided that the website you have an online account to allows you to modify the email address associated with your profile, you can try switching it to a unique Gmail alias.