Android Settings And Apps You Need To Block Spam Calls And Texts

Anyone with an Android phone has, in one way or another, received a phone call or text message from an unknown number. Usually, these are from individuals who are either trying to sell you something, get you to click on a suspicious-looking link, or are outright trying to bamboozle you with a scam. In all these cases, you may want to arm your Android device with the necessary protections that'll stop these types of communication — more commonly known as spam — from coming through and disturbing your peace of mind. Engaging the Do Not Disturb setting is a great place to start here, but it's only the beginning.

How do people with the intention to spam you even get ahold of your phone number? There's no tried and true way of figuring this puzzle out. You may have signed up for a newsletter or a contest, and that sign-up sheet may have gotten into the hands of a business that sells goods or services. You may have called a business that has Caller ID, and they recorded your phone number with the intention of reaching out in the future. Most likely, you probably signed up for an account on a third-party app or platform, that in turn sold your data (which you gave freely) to telemarketers. Since it'll be hard to track where your phone number was initially sourced by spammers, your best recourse is figuring out what features you need to enable and what apps you need to download to effectively block their calls and texts on your Android phone.