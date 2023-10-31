24-Inch iMac Gets An M3 Upgrade, But Pricing May Be The Real Eye-Catcher

In addition to introducing its M3 chipset (and new MacBook Pros powered by M3 chips), Apple announced a new 24-inch iMac during its primetime "Scary Fast" event on October 30. Powered by the 3nm M3 processor, the iMac is faster and more powerful than ever. The 24-inch iMac is twice as fast as the M1-powered iMac released in 2021 and four times faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch Intel-based iMac. Apple's flagship desktop computer also comes with a 4.5K Retina display that boasts 11.3 million pixels and can produce over a billion colors.

Perhaps even more surprising than its impressive specs is that the new iMac is modestly priced, costing the same as its M1 predecessor. The 8-core GPU model starts at $1,299, while the more advanced 10-core GPU model starts at $1,499. Of course, those numbers can quickly climb if you add more storage, RAM, and other features. The base models come with 8 GB of unified memory and a 256 GB SSD, as well as two Thunderbolt ports, a Magic Keyboard, and a Magic Mouse. In addition, the 10-core GPU model comes with two USB 3 ports, gigabit ethernet, and Touch ID. The new 24-inch iMac is immediately available to order in over two dozen countries and regions, including the U.S., and will begin arriving on November 7.