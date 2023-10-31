24-Inch iMac Gets An M3 Upgrade, But Pricing May Be The Real Eye-Catcher
In addition to introducing its M3 chipset (and new MacBook Pros powered by M3 chips), Apple announced a new 24-inch iMac during its primetime "Scary Fast" event on October 30. Powered by the 3nm M3 processor, the iMac is faster and more powerful than ever. The 24-inch iMac is twice as fast as the M1-powered iMac released in 2021 and four times faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch Intel-based iMac. Apple's flagship desktop computer also comes with a 4.5K Retina display that boasts 11.3 million pixels and can produce over a billion colors.
Perhaps even more surprising than its impressive specs is that the new iMac is modestly priced, costing the same as its M1 predecessor. The 8-core GPU model starts at $1,299, while the more advanced 10-core GPU model starts at $1,499. Of course, those numbers can quickly climb if you add more storage, RAM, and other features. The base models come with 8 GB of unified memory and a 256 GB SSD, as well as two Thunderbolt ports, a Magic Keyboard, and a Magic Mouse. In addition, the 10-core GPU model comes with two USB 3 ports, gigabit ethernet, and Touch ID. The new 24-inch iMac is immediately available to order in over two dozen countries and regions, including the U.S., and will begin arriving on November 7.
The new iMac comes with faster wireless and other upgrades
The 24-inch M3 iMac features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Also included is a built-in 1080p camera and studio-quality microphones, which Apple calls "an unmatched video conferencing experience." The new iMac has a six-speaker sound system that supports Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. Other features include Continuity and Universal Clipboard, which makes working with an iMac and iPhone from the same account much easier.
Apple looks to impress with the exterior design of the new iMac. The all-in-one unit is just 11.5 millimeters thick and comes in various bright colors. The 8-core base model is available in green, pink, blue, and silver, while the 10-core model is offered in those colors as well as yellow, orange, or purple.
The iMac with M3 is also built with Apple's sustainability goals in mind. It contains 100% recycled aluminum and rare earth magnets, plus recycled tin soldering in several of its printed circuit boards. It also includes 100% recycled gold in the plating of some circuit boards, which is a first for Apple, and the iMac is free of several harmful substances, like beryllium, brominated flame retardants, and mercury. All the wood fiber in its packaging is recycled or sourced from "responsibly managed" forests. These align with Apple's stated intentions to become completely carbon-neutral by 2030.