Why Apple's New M4 MacBook Pro Is A Beast: Power, Ports, Price & Release Date

Apple has just introduced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro trims that come armed with M4 series processors. Compared to the M2-class predecessors, which only offered up to a 12-core CPU and a 38-core GPU, the M4 Pro and M4 Max versions serve up to 16 CPU cores and 40 graphics cores.

Following in the footsteps of the stunning Mac mini refresh, Apple has juiced up the base RAM capacity for its new flagship laptops. The M4 models now start at 24GB for the 16-inch trim, instead of 16GB on the M2 generation MacBook Pro machines. Apple has also expanded the peak RAM capacity from 96GB to 128GB this time around (with an increased memory bandwidth of up to 546 GB/s), while the storage capacity still maxes out at 8TB.

The star of the show is obviously the M4 silicon, which is based on the 3nm process. For the M4, Apple is claiming a 7x performance boost in Affinity Photo compared to the Intel Core i7 professor, and a 1.8x gain compared to the M1. Furthermore, 3D-rendering tasks see a speed gain worth over 10x, while video editing tasks in Adobe Premiere Pro also command an impressive 9.8x speedier output.

The more powerful M4 Pro version is said to be 4x faster at rendering compared to an Intel Core i9 kit and 3x faster than the M1 Pro. The 20-core GPU Apple has deployed on this one is twice as fast as the vanilla M4 silicon, and nearly three times faster than the corresponding M1 Pro processor.