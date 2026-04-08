This DIY-Friendly Bluetooth Gadget Bucks The Trend Of Boring Printers

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After decades of delivering notoriously consumer-unfriendly features such as single-use ink cartridges, you'd be forgiven for feeling a bit sour toward your at-home inkjet printer. Today is not the day where we convince you that using a standard consumer-grade printer is a good idea. Instead, we're looking at an example of an alternative with real potential: a thermal label printer.

It does one thing, and it does it really well: It makes sticker-backed labels with minimal effort, cost, and fuss. You don't need to buy ink, you DO need to buy special paper, but you don't need to spend an absurd amount of cash to purchase and/or continue operating your printer.

Chris Burns/SlashGear

The last place you probably saw a thermal printer in action was at your local post office. There, postal workers use thermal printers to make quick-and-easy mail-ready labels for packages of all sorts. Instead of dealing with all the chaos that comes with liquid ink, a thermal printer applies heat to "print" on heat-activated paper labels that they then easily apply to a package.

Thermal printers (like the one we have here provided by Munbyn for testing for the past few weeks) have the potential to instantly take over the vast majority of the work you've been doing with your much larger, clumsier, and more expensive traditional printer. There are just a few limitations you'll need to be aware of.