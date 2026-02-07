Single-Use Printer Cartridges Can Be Pricey – This US City Wants Them Banned

Single-use printer cartridges are one of those things that we, as modern people living in a tech-centric world, must endure. Not only are they expensive, but once drained of their precious ink, the miniature plastic boxes become a blight on the planet. The cost of printer ink can vary significantly depending on the brand you choose, but by all accounts, it's one of the most expensive liquids on the planet. If you thought gasoline for your vehicle was wallet-busting, sources estimate that printer ink costs over $12,000 per gallon.

According to Evolve Recycling, a leader in collecting and recycling electronic assets (like ink cartridges), somewhere on the order of 1.3 billion are discarded globally every year. If all those cartridges were stacked end to end, they'd stretch around the Earth two times. Of those, a mere 30% are properly recycled. Still, the 300-some million that are recycled add 150 million pounds of weight to landfills, with each one taking anywhere from 500 to 1,000 years to decompose naturally.

Well, the city of Los Angeles is done with the madness regarding these little bits of plastic and is considering a wholesale ban on them. Officials hope that by first educating the masses, then prohibiting single-use cartridges within city limits, they can, in some small part, help reduce the tons of plastic going into landfills. As cartridges break down, they leach microplastics and toxic chemicals into soil and groundwater, subsequently affecting the public's health.