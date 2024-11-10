HP Instant Ink: How The Controversial Subscription Works And Why It Has Users Up In Arms

There was once a time when you could print as much as your at-home ink and paper supply allowed. Then, when the ink ran out, you ran to Best Buy, Walmart, or Office Depot for a new cartridge. Eventually, the increasingly popular subscription model started to creep itself into home printers, leaving consumers to decide whether the old or new way of life benefited them most.

In a March 2024 announcement, HP revealed its "All-in" plan, a monthly subscription that includes a printer but limits the number of monthly prints. For example, for $35.99 per month, you can get a new HP OfficeJet Pro with up to 700 prints. While HP can try to justify the benefit of a subscription model, not everyone will see the value. Even the considerably cheaper HP Instant Ink plan puts stringent limitations on how many pages you can print per month, with the lowest tier costing $1.49 for 10 prints per month and the highest running $27.99 for no more than 700 prints. While being able to customize your printing costs sounds like a convenience for you and your wallet, it takes digging deeper into the nitty gritty of HP Instant Ink plans to determine if they're worthwhile for all or better suited for a specific audience. After all, there must be a reason why some users are calling it a scam, and others are more willing to back HP and its ink delivery service.

