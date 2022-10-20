This Is Why So Many People Hate HP Printers

There are many complaints on Reddit from users expressing frustration because of what they say are confusing and unreasonable terms associated with the subscription. When you cancel the Instant Ink service, HP disables any Instant Ink cartridges you received during your subscription, regardless of the remaining ink capacity. While HP does state that any cartridges obtained as part of the subscription won't function if the subscription isn't paid, disabling cartridges entirely goes against the idea that Instant Ink is more environmentally-friendly because HP recycles returned cartridges. Some users on HP forums reported that they felt it was unfair of HP to disable a cartridge they had already bought — this could be indicative of unclear wording relating to the service.

SlashGear

One user on Reddit posted that their printer wouldn't let them print with a cartridge they had bought until they added payment information for Instant Ink in order to cancel the subscription, rendering their printer useless until HP had their credit card information — and that's not a unique frustration.

A key thing to note is that Instant Ink is billed monthly after the month has already passed, meaning in order to cancel, you may have to pay an outstanding balance. You'll also find no shortage of complaints about the Instant Ink billing structure and page rollover. Instant Ink is billed based on how many pages you print per month. While rollover theoretically makes sure that you're not overpaying, HP restricts the number of pages that you can keep for the next month, artificially limiting any potential savings.