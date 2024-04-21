10 Of The Best Budget-Friendly Printers For 2024

While printers form an essential part of many home offices, most buyers aren't willing to spend a fortune on one. Yet, no one likes to give up on the added features and conveniences that pricier printers can bring. Striking the right balance can be tricky, especially since the cheapest printers often balance their lower upfront costs with higher ink costs over time. So, what looks like a good deal at first might cost more in the long run.

The key to getting it right is to work out not only what you want to use the printer for — printing family photos, churning out documents, scanning or even receiving fax messages – but also how often you're likely to use it. Once you know what you're looking for, it's time to pick a printer with the features you'll need that doesn't make you pay extra for features you don't. After sifting through the scores of printers currently available from leading manufacturers, these options cover a wide range of use cases. Each can be picked up for $250 or less, with some available for under $100.