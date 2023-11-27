What You Need To Do Before You Get Rid Of Your Fax Machine

These days, someone might be more likely to send a fax from your smartphone than through a dedicated fax machine, but that doesn't mean fax machines are on the outs. Plenty of businesses still use them to send and share documents.

However, as with all technology, that fax machine will eventually need to be replaced or disposed of if you don't need one anymore. Aside from making sure you're getting rid of the machine in an appropriate manner (electronics recycling centers, designated drop-off locations, etc.), there's one other thing you'll want to take care of: Wiping its memory.

Your fax machine likely has built-in memory storage, which allows it to hold onto a digital copy of whatever you fax or copy from it. While space is limited, with older data being replaced as new documents are scanned, anything left in its memory could be accessible in the future if someone were to hook the machine back up again. This is why it's important to wipe your fax machine's memory before you get rid of it, just like you would a computer or smartphone.