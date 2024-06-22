What To Check For If Your Printer Is Printing Blank Pages

Let's start with the most obvious explanation for blank pages being printed. It's of course possible that your ink cartridges are depleted. Most printers will do their best to let you know when the ink runs out, but not all, and in some cases the printer may not know it's out of ink. You can check the ink levels by going to Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Printers and scanners, then clicking on the correct printer. If it's showing low ink levels, that could be your issue, and you should try installing a new cartridge.

Additionally, you should make sure that you've removed all packaging, tape, and safety clips from your ink cartridges. Many cartridges include pull tabs, protective tape, or other mechanisms that must be removed before installing them. Without removing these physical barriers, the ink will not work. Make sure you've removed all such materials, then reinstall the cartridge. Don't neglect to check your toner as well, as when it runs low, this could also be a reason for your printer to start printing blank pages. Toner is not the same as ink, so check both.

One more ink-related issue can be a clogged print head. The print head is the piece of the printer that actually stamps ink onto the paper, and when it gets clogged with dried ink or some other substance, the blockage will prevent it from doing its job. You can clean the print head by going to Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Printers and scanners, then clicking on the correct printer. From there, find the option to clean the print head and follow any further instructions on screen.