Ink Vs. Toner: What's The Difference & Which Is Best For Your Printing Needs

Printer ink is the component that inkjet printers use to function — and it's pretty similar to most other sorts of ink. Just as with the ink of a pen, printer ink takes the form of a liquid. It is made up of a number of varnishes, resins, pigments, and other additives to optimize its use with a printing machine. Inkjet printers carry out their main function by taking inserted ink cartridges and spraying extremely small drops of their ink onto a piece of paper, allowing for the formation of printed text and images.

Some of the best printers on the market are ink-based, and many of those who own a personal printer typically opt for the inkjet variation. There are a number of benefits to using ink for printing, such as ink cartridges being less expensive to replace than other printing components like toner. Printer ink is also generally considered the superior method for printing complex images, such as photographs, due to its decent flexibility in color output.

Of course, ink isn't a perfect solution for printing, and opting for an inkjet printer potentially comes with several downsides. Like any other form of ink, printer ink is prone to smudging before it dries. Additionally, while ink cartridges typically come at a lower price point than other printer fillers, they are usually quite small and run out fairly quickly if the printer is being used regularly or is undertaking multiple intensive jobs. On the other hand, if an inkjet printer's supply of ink cartridges isn't used regularly, the cartridges have the potential to dry out and become unusable anyway. Either way, users should expect to make fairly frequent return trips to the store for new ink cartridges.