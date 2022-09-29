5 Common Household Items Invented By NASA

When it comes to common items that are used in our everyday lives, their origins are usually not very well-known. Much of the time we take these inventions for granted, while their original purpose and usage get left behind. Sometimes, these objects have surprising beginnings stemming from novel advancements in technology that turn into the spin-offs we use for daily tasks.

There are actually many of these sorts of objects which originated from NASA technology. Most of these began as a result of research in order to create more effective space technology, and the household items we use today tended to spring from making an astronaut's journey into space more comfortable and efficient.

Today, these items have made their way into our homes as more accessible versions which can provide us with uses for household tasks. Some of these items may surprise you with their history, so take a look at some of the NASA-invented technologies you likely use in your own life.