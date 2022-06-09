Here Are The Science Experiments That NASA Wants To Send To The Moon

As NASA prepares for its series of Artemis lunar missions, the plan to send astronauts back to the moon for the first time in over 50 years is getting most of the headlines. But the mission series will include a lot of scientific research, as well, because there's a lot we still have to learn about the moon and the space around it.

In Artemis I, the first uncrewed Artemis mission, the team will test out NASA's Space Launch System rocket and its spacecraft Orion; there will be a raft of science experiments on board as well. These include several small satellites, called CubeSats, that will perform various functions. There's the Near-Earth Asteroid Scout that will look at asteroids that fly close to Earth to see if we could visit one in the future. There's also the CubeSat for Solar Particles, which will study the radiation given off by the sun. Finally, there's a Japanese CubeSat called OMOTENASHI (Outstanding MOon exploration TEchnologies demonstrated by NAno Semi-Hard Impactor) that will land on the moon's surface to measure the radiation environment there.

There are further experiments planned to study the moon itself, as well. One big topic in moon research right now is locating useful resources like water ice, which will be important for future crewed missions there. There are several satellites dedicated to this hunt, like the Lunar IceCube earmarked to orbit the moon in search of locations where there could be water ice, the Lunar Polar Hydrogen Mapper that will also help look for ice, and the Lunar Flashlight that'll be used to search for ice using near-infrared lasers.