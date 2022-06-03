NASA Tools Up To Explain This Decades-Old Moon Dome Mystery

In 2017, almost five decades after the last manned mission to the moon as part of Apollo 17, NASA announced the launch of its Artemis program. The goal of this program was multi-pronged. In the short term, it aimed to reinvigorate the U.S. Space program by resuming manned missions to the moon. In the long run, the Artemis program would enable further exploration of the moon for scientific purposes, thereby forming the basis of establishing a long-term sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.

Apart from helping NASA prepare for manned missions to Mars in the distant future, the Artemis program would also involve multiple scientific missions to the moon. The goal of these missions would be to unravel mysteries of the lunar surface that continue to trouble scientists to this day.

One such mysterious aspect of the moon involves the Gruithuisen Domes. Named after Franz von Gruithuisen, a Bavarian (present-day German) scientist from the 1800's who believed that the moon was habitable, the origins of these lunar features have remained a mystery ever since these were first discovered two centuries ago.

The mystery behind the formation of these domes has been so perplexing that NASA just announced that it would send a probe to the moon to study them exclusively. Let's now try to understand why this mission is of such importance, and how NASA intends to use its probe to unravel a long-hidden mystery.