10 Of The Best Printers For Your Home In 2023 (On Any Budget)
Working from home has become increasingly common in recent years, and that has meant that the role of the humble home printer has also changed. Whereas many households would once only need a printer for infrequent documents or photos, the newly important status of the "home office" has seen its role increase beyond its traditional scope. Luckily, the quality of printers on the market has also increased since then, with many now offering advanced connectivity features, eco-friendly ink refills, and faster printing speeds than ever.
There's a huge variety of makes and models to choose from, but we've picked out ten of the best that should cover all bases, whether you're in need of a high-volume home office workhorse or an entry-level printer for occasional use.
Brother MFC-J4335DW
If you're a low-volume printer user and want something both useful and cost-effective, the Brother MFC-J4335DW stands out as an excellent budget option. At $179.99, there are some cheaper printers out there, but the low cost per page means that this printer will quickly pay for itself compared to printers that cost less upfront. The inkjet all-in-one scans documents reasonably fast for its class, although two-sided scanning is missing from the Brother's otherwise solid repertoire of features.
Using the Brother app, you can scan documents directly to your phone, or print documents from popular cloud storage services like Dropbox and Google Drive. The app is available for both Android and iOS. Brother's recommended monthly cycle for the MFC-J4335DW is between 250 and 2,000 pages. Even if you print less than 100 pages per month, it is still less expensive overall than most of its affordably-priced rivals. It's also worth keeping an eye out for deals on third-party retail platforms like Amazon, where the Brother can sometimes be found for even less than its already competitive retail price.
Epson EcoTank ET-3850
Epson's cartridge-free EcoTank ET-3850 is about as good as it gets for low costs per page, although its $399.97 list price on Amazon might turn some people off. An all-in-one with both scanning and printing capabilities, the ET-3850 is ideal for home offices where color printing is frequently required thanks to its ink tank refill system. That said, not all buyers will need to bother with refills to begin with, as the printer ships with enough ink for 5,200 color pages, or 14,000 pages of monochrome printing.
Costs per page work out significantly cheaper than an equivalent cartridge printer, so despite the higher upfront costs, it might eventually work out to be better value if you print significant volumes on a regular basis. The ET-3850 is also one of the faster printers in its price bracket, with Epson claiming speeds of 8.5 and 15.5 pages per minute for color and monochrome respectively. It's also capable of two-sided printing, although not two-sided scanning, so there's no easy way to copy and print two-sided documents. Other than that, there's little to dislike about the EcoTank ET-3850.
HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e
The HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e took one of the top spots in our roundup of the best printers in 2022, and it's back again for this year. It's great for lighter-duty home office printing, with officially quoted speeds of up to 22 pages per minute for monochrome pages. The HP Smart mobile app makes printing from a variety of sources a straightforward process, and there's a 2.7-inch touchscreen to configure the printer directly.
The 9015e retails for $289.99 on Amazon, though the site occasionally offers the printer at a lower price. While that is an impressive value, it's worth noting that the cost per page will be higher than some rivals because of HP's policy of only allowing official cartridges to be used in the printer. However, six months of free ink is available through HP+ when you first activate the printer. Anyone who needs to print larger volumes of paper may find that a cartridge-free printer works out to be more cost-effective over the long run. However, for lighter or infrequent use, the OfficeJet Pro 9015e will make a useful addition to any home office.
Canon PIXMA TR8620a
The Canon PIXMA TR8620a might not be a lightning-fast home office workhorse, but it excels as a cost-effective home photo printer. Overall image quality at a reasonable price is the key here — as useful as speed comparisons can be for work-related projects. Anyone just looking to print out some holiday snaps probably won't be too fussed about page-per-minute figures. They'll be more concerned about the quality of the finished print, and that's where the Canon shines the most.
At a list price of $199.99 on Amazon, the TR8620a delivers high-quality photo prints at a price point that's still a good deal cheaper than many of its rivals. It's easy to use for tech-averse family members too, as the 4.3-inch touchscreen comes with video how-tos that explain all of its main features. A built-in memory card slot makes it easy to print directly from a camera, while the Wi-Fi connectivity means that printing from most mobile devices or computers is also hassle-free.
Brother MFC-L2750DW XL
For home offices that require high-volume laser printing at class-leading speeds, it's difficult to beat the Brother MFC-L2750DW XL. The printer is built to print up to 15,000 pages per month, which puts it well above what any home office is realistically likely to need. The official print speed is an impressive 36 pages per minute, although expect less for pages with mixed text and graphics. This degree of capability does come at a price — it retails for $399.98 on Amazon – but lower-than-average toner costs per page will make up for that higher upfront cost over time.
Like all Brother printers, the MFC-L2750DW XL benefits from the Brother app, which makes scanning and printing from a smartphone easy. It is also worth noting that, unlike some of its similarly priced rivals, the printer features a duplex scanner, so double-sided documents can be directly reproduced. Scanning documents is just as speedy as printing them, although scanning photos is not always so fast. While the MFC-L2750DW XL will be overkill for the average home, for home-run businesses that rely on paper documents, it will be a tricky printer to beat.
Canon PIXMA G3270
Anyone looking for cartridge-free printing for home and family use should consider the Canon PIXMA G3270, which offers a low cost per page and a reasonable upfront price. It usually retails for $229.99 on Amazon. Using tanks saves the need for expensive and potentially messy cartridges, although much like the pricier Epson EcoTank ET-3850, the Canon comes with enough ink included that many households won't need to consider refills.
There's enough ink as standard for 7,700 color pages, with the cost per page after that working out at less than a cent per color page. Canon printers have a reputation for solid photo quality, and the PIXMA G3270 is no different, although being an all-in-one, it's still a little down on image quality compared to Canon's dedicated photo printer range. It's reasonably speedy for both text and documents, certainly fast enough for normal home and family use, and the Wi-Fi connectivity means that printing from any home device should be straightforward. Although there are a handful of printers out there that produce equal photo quality for a lesser upfront cost, the ultra-low-cost per page of the PIXMA G3270 makes it well worth considering for more frequent home users.
Epson EcoTank ET-2760
The updated version of the EcoTank ET-2750 from our list of the best printers of 2022, the Epson EcoTank ET-2760 is a home-office workhorse with a higher upfront cost but refillable ink tanks. That means significantly lower costs per page, without sacrificing print quality. It's also one of several Epson printers available with Alexa connectivity, so assuming you have an Echo Dot or similar Alexa-capable device, you can issue voice commands without even needing to be near the printer.
The EcoTank ET-2760 is available on Amazon for $327.00, making it one of the pricier printers here, but a little cheaper than the similar EcoTank ET-3850. It's not quite as fast as the ET-3850, with official monochrome and color printing speeds of 10.5 and five pages per minute respectively, but it packs many of the same features as its costlier sibling. This printer is a solid home office all-rounder, with the line proving to be perennially popular with buyers since the introduction of EcoTank technology in 2015.
Canon PIXMA MG3620
For buyers whose household printing only extends to the occasional document or photo, there's no point in spending hundreds of dollars on a high-end printer. Instead, something that simply gets the job done at a reasonable price will be more than enough, even if the print quality or cost per page isn't quite as great as the pricier models. It's possible to get a decent printer for less than $100, and of those sub-$100 printers, one of the best is the Canon PIXMA MG3620, which retails for $79.99 on Amazon.
The printer offers solid photo printing quality for the price, along with color scanning and Wi-Fi connectivity. It's not fast at either printing or scanning, and it lacks a few of the additional features that pricier printers offer. But, for a basic, unfussy printer with a straightforward setup and more than enough features and functions for the average household, it's an excellent entry-level option.
Brother MFC-J4535DW
A step up from the MFC-J4335DW in both price and features, the Brother MFC-J4535DW, retails for $249.99 on Amazon. It offers a formula that will be very familiar to existing Brother printer owners: high-quality printing, competitive speed, and enough connectivity options to blend in seamlessly no matter what devices feature in your home office setup. The 400-sheet paper tray is more than double the size of the MFC-J4335DW, making this a great option for buyers who need to print larger documents or projects.
The MFC-J4535DW will get them done in record time too, with a maximum claimed print speed of 20 pages per minute. The 2.7-inch touchscreen is intuitive and easy enough to read, with options for faxing, copying, and scanning. Alexa integration is also available, although that does require a compatible Amazon device like an Echo Dot. However, the range of other connectivity options should prove more than enough for most people.
HP Envy Inspire 7955e
An affordable all-in-one, the HP Envy Inspire 7955e doesn't excel in any one aspect, but is still worth considering nonetheless. It retails for $219.99 but can often be found cheaper on Amazon. It's easy to set up and use, and it comes with HP's offer of six months free ink if you sign up to the HP+ subscription service. The Envy Inspire 7955e misses out on some of the features that pricier rivals offer, with no memory card slot and a less-than-impressive 125-sheet paper tray.
However, the printer's basic scanning and printing chops are on par with pricier rivals — namely the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e that also features in our top picks. Like that printer, the 7955e requires HP's pricey official ink cartridges, so it's not advisable for home offices needing high volumes of printing. But for average home use, it still works out to a decent value. Photo quality is good considering this is primarily a document printer, too, although it's still some way off what the best dedicated photo printers in the segment will offer. It might not be a class leader in any single area, but the 7955e delivers solid performance across a range of uses, making it a great option to suit the needs of the whole family.