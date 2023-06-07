Why Your Printer Is Slow And How To Fix It

One of the most common issues that plague home printers is poor connection. While corporate offices and other business spaces use robust wired connections and wireless systems that are underpinned by active IT departments, home users are required to manage connectivity on their own. But if you're not someone who is tech-savvy, the state of your wireless network may not be something that immediately jumps out as a potential pitfall when it comes to a stable printer function and respectable print speeds.

Your home's internet connection health plays a significant role in the capabilities shown by your printer, specifically if you print to the device through a wireless connection. Moving your printer closer to the router can be all that is required to improve the strength of your signal and the resulting speed of the tool. Depending on where your router is in the home, you may also suffer from interference caused by dense walls, the microwave or other electronic equipment in the home, and other issues. This will be felt throughout your internet-connected devices, though, making printing one of many tasks that experience pedestrian speeds. Moving your box to a new part of the home or opting for a wired connection between your computer and the printer can alleviate your speed issues if wireless connectivity remains an issue even after these changes are made without much improvement.