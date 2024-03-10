Is HP's Printer Rental Program A Total Waste Of Money?

HP announced on February 29, 2024, that it's expanding on its controversial ink subscription service by giving consumers a new way to bring a printer into their homes. The "HP All-In Plan" gives subscribers a printer, ink, and 24/7 support when technical issues arise for as low as $6.99 a month.

While $6.99 is a good price for a printer and ink, there are a few caveats. Subscribers are only allowed to print a certain number of pages each month. There are different tiers of the service, each with varying costs and allotted print jobs.

The basic tier gives subscribers the current HP Envy model with a limit of 20 prints per month, while those who opt for the premium $35.99 tier receive an OfficeJet Pro and 700 prints each month. Subscribers will be charged an additional dollar for every 10-15 pages over the allotted limit. Just like the brand's Instant Ink service, HP receives an alert when ink is low and a fresh cartridge is sent before you're out of ink.

HP also promises a next-business-day printer replacement if there's a malfunction, so subscribers don't have to go without a printer ever again. Anyone on the fence can also take advantage of the free 30-day trial with no upfront costs, and can return the printer at the end of the first month without ever spending a dime.

There's no arguing that $6.99 is a bargain for a printer, ink, and 24/7 support, but is it worth it?