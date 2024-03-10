Is HP's Printer Rental Program A Total Waste Of Money?
HP announced on February 29, 2024, that it's expanding on its controversial ink subscription service by giving consumers a new way to bring a printer into their homes. The "HP All-In Plan" gives subscribers a printer, ink, and 24/7 support when technical issues arise for as low as $6.99 a month.
While $6.99 is a good price for a printer and ink, there are a few caveats. Subscribers are only allowed to print a certain number of pages each month. There are different tiers of the service, each with varying costs and allotted print jobs.
The basic tier gives subscribers the current HP Envy model with a limit of 20 prints per month, while those who opt for the premium $35.99 tier receive an OfficeJet Pro and 700 prints each month. Subscribers will be charged an additional dollar for every 10-15 pages over the allotted limit. Just like the brand's Instant Ink service, HP receives an alert when ink is low and a fresh cartridge is sent before you're out of ink.
HP also promises a next-business-day printer replacement if there's a malfunction, so subscribers don't have to go without a printer ever again. Anyone on the fence can also take advantage of the free 30-day trial with no upfront costs, and can return the printer at the end of the first month without ever spending a dime.
There's no arguing that $6.99 is a bargain for a printer, ink, and 24/7 support, but is it worth it?
Who is this service for?
Renting a printer month-by-month might seem silly to older generations who grew up with one in the house, but that was before the digital renaissance — which saw everything from books to boarding passes go digital. Printing isn't as much of a necessity as it used to be, so it's possible (sometimes preferable) for many to live without a printer in their homes.
A service like the HP All-In Plan is only going to be worth it to those who regularly print each month. Students, home businesses, and even parents with little kids who want a new coloring page every other day, for example. Those who opt for the basic tier with a limit of 20 pages a month are going to save money when considering the price of printers compared to the cost of ink. Oftentimes, refilling ink costs more than the printer itself. If there isn't a demand to print something every month, this isn't the service for you.
Those with an Etsy or eBay store who frequently print shipping labels from home will find HP's service appealing. Sure, HP has had some notoriously poor ideas in the past that made many hate it, but this plan isn't bad. Considering everything subscribers get with this new service, including technical support when they have difficulty connecting their printer to Wi-Fi, it's a worthwhile deal for those who need it.