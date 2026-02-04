Who Is In The Meta Oakley Sunglasses Super Bowl Commercial?

The NFL's biggest game is almost upon us, and that means football fans all over the world are gearing up to watch the most anticipated part of any Super Bowl broadcast, the commercials. Even though there are many who care more about the Seahawks and Patriots facing off, the commercial breaks will likely be just as scrutinized post-game. That's because some of the biggest brands on the planet are ponying up big bucks to plug their high-profile wares.

That list includes Meta, which has a slightly dodgy history with Super Bowl ads. Nonetheless, the tech faction has teamed with iconic sunglasses manufacturer Oakley to deliver a fresh set of A.I.-enabled shades for the sporting set. The glasses are supposed to debut during the Super Bowl LX broadcast. Those shades will, fittingly, do so on the faces of a few famous folks from the sports world, including former Super Bowl champion running back Marshawn Lynch.

Along with Lynch, sharp-eyed viewers may also recognize pro skateboarder and surfer Sky Brown, rising PGA star Akshay Bhatia, Olympic mountain biker Kate Courtney, and breakdancing B-Girl Sunny Choi. The one-minute spot also features an appearance from beloved YouTube gamer Darren Watkins Jr. (aka iShowSpeed), as well as New York-based cinema legend Spike Lee, who is, of course, a diehard sports fan himself. That's an impressive cast list to be sure, even if it may be slightly difficult to immediately recognize the players with Oakleys blocking their eyes.