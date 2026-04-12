5 Features That Make Smart Glasses Not A Total Waste Of Money

It can be easy to see smart glasses as impractical, or even gimmicky, but it's tough to argue with the convenience of wearables, particularly as they develop and become more lightweight and difficult to distinguish from regular frames. In fact, these sorts of qualities could potentially make them a bit too good at what they do. The U.S. Air Force has banned this popular new tech largely because recording audio and video, even potentially without the wearer's knowledge, can make them a dangerous security risk. It's certainly true that there are some places where smart glasses like Meta Ray-Bans really shouldn't be worn, but that doesn't mean that they're necessarily a waste of money.

There are some things that the handheld nature of smartphones and other recording devices isn't best equipped to manage, after all. This means that while this technology may seem superfluous to some, there's a practicality to the idea that, if implemented well, it could become rather mainstream in years to come. If you're a content creator, for instance, they could go on to become your new best friend. They may even be doing so already, and we're going to take a look at why. It's important to note that smart glasses and AI glasses are in their relative infancy, so these systems still have some development to go through, but the potential is absolutely there.