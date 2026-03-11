These Smart Glasses Can Translate Any Language Right Before Your Eyes

It's one thing to be able to haltingly make an order from a menu in a restaurant in another language, but quite another to be able to engage in fluent conversation with a native speaker. Dedicated study is often required to arrive at this point, but as is so often the case today, AI technology seems to have arrived at a rather brilliant shortcut: language-translating smart glasses.

Alibaba has grown from a tiny startup in 1999 to the powerhouse behind Alipay, Alibaba.com, and more. It has now expanded into yet more new tech territory, with the Quark AI Glasses. Two varieties, the G1 and S1 models, were shown off at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, and their ability to translate languages that those nearby are speaking is fascinating. The glasses have a display called Waveguide, a subtle sort of overlay within the lenses that the user can control via tap, double-tap, and swipe motions on the arm of the glasses. A dedicated translation app will detect if someone nearby is speaking a different language and automatically display translated text.

The Waveguide's bright green font, intended to be clearly visible yet unobtrusive, seems well suited to this transcription function, which is powered by Qwen AI models. Familiar privacy concerns arise, and there's also the concern about the accuracy and speed of AI translation in its various forms, but there's a lot of potential here. Also, of course, there's a lot more that the Quark AI Glasses can do. It's hard to say whether smart glasses are truly a viable alternative to computer monitors, but they certainly have a bag of tricks.