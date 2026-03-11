These Smart Glasses Can Translate Any Language Right Before Your Eyes
It's one thing to be able to haltingly make an order from a menu in a restaurant in another language, but quite another to be able to engage in fluent conversation with a native speaker. Dedicated study is often required to arrive at this point, but as is so often the case today, AI technology seems to have arrived at a rather brilliant shortcut: language-translating smart glasses.
Alibaba has grown from a tiny startup in 1999 to the powerhouse behind Alipay, Alibaba.com, and more. It has now expanded into yet more new tech territory, with the Quark AI Glasses. Two varieties, the G1 and S1 models, were shown off at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, and their ability to translate languages that those nearby are speaking is fascinating. The glasses have a display called Waveguide, a subtle sort of overlay within the lenses that the user can control via tap, double-tap, and swipe motions on the arm of the glasses. A dedicated translation app will detect if someone nearby is speaking a different language and automatically display translated text.
The Waveguide's bright green font, intended to be clearly visible yet unobtrusive, seems well suited to this transcription function, which is powered by Qwen AI models. Familiar privacy concerns arise, and there's also the concern about the accuracy and speed of AI translation in its various forms, but there's a lot of potential here. Also, of course, there's a lot more that the Quark AI Glasses can do. It's hard to say whether smart glasses are truly a viable alternative to computer monitors, but they certainly have a bag of tricks.
Some more features and functions of Alibaba's Quark AI Glasses
The translation feature, as advanced as its real-time capabilities may prove to be, could be quite niche for a lot of potential buyers. The goal for AI assistants is to support and fit in with the user's everyday tasks, first and foremost, and so it's important that the Quark AI Glasses have a lot of utility when it comes to just that. Alibaba Group boasts that, being "deeply integrated with Alibaba's ecosystem," the new models offer associated features such as Taobao price comparison, Fliggy notifications and updates when traveling, and Amap assistance for finding your way around, and also implement voice and touch controls, along with bone conduction audio features.
The ideal with smart glasses is to achieve a lightweight, natural feel that almost makes you forget you aren't wearing standard glasses, even though there are some places where you should never wear them. These models, it seems, were created to be subtle and convenient in this way, down to the batteries in the arm that can be quickly swapped out as needed. Lasting for about 24 hours at a time, this innovative new system is unique to smart glasses and, combined with the very reasonable pricing structure, is another feature that could see the Quark glasses really take off in the Chinese market.
Releasing in December 2025, Alibaba created three different editions of both the G1 and the S1. The latter is the dual-display option, and as such, it's the premium version: Available from ¥3,799 (approximately $552), it's considerably pricier than the G1 model, up for purchase from ¥1,899 (around $276). However, there's no release date for the U.S. market just yet.