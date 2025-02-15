5 Oura Ring Alternatives You Can Buy Right Now

Health monitoring technology has improved so much in recent years that it's now possible to keep track of sleeping patterns, body temperature, and other health parameters with more compact wearable devices. While fitness trackers that help people meet their body weight goals and smartwatches with useful features remain popular, a new wave of sleek, sophisticated options has entered the moderately competitive wearables market — smart rings.

Smart rings offer a more discreet and efficient way of monitoring the different parameters of physical well-being. Unlike traditional wristbands or bulky fitness trackers, these compact devices fit comfortably on the finger, delivering robust health-tracking capabilities without adding noticeable weight or bulk. Leading the charge in this space is the Oura Ring, which debuted in 2015.

The latest iteration, the Oura Ring 4, is capable of monitoring a wide range of health metrics, including heart-rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen levels, body temperature, and sleep duration. It also delivers three daily scores for sleep, activity, and readiness, helping users better understand their overall health.

However, all these advanced features come at a cost. The Oura Ring carries a steep price tag ranging between $349 and $499, and unlocking full access to its data and in-depth reports requires a recurring subscription fee of $5.99 per month. Fortunately, there are many other alternatives available on the market. So whether you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, different features, or a device without subscription fees, here are the five best Oura Ring alternatives you can buy right now.