How To Protect Your Headphones From Sweat Damage
Working out with headphones on is very much a personal preference, but for many people, it's an effective way to stay focused on their workouts. In a noisy gym, a pair of noise-canceling headphones can effectively block out background noise, and if you're on a run, listening to music or a podcast can prevent boredom and keep thoughts of discomfort at bay.
Unfortunately, if your workout is high-intensity or you tend to sweat a lot, you're probably doing significant damage to your headphones. While you can get over-ear headphones for working out, most don't offer the same level of sweat and water resistance as wireless earbuds.
Sweat can seep into the ear cushions, causing them to crack and emit an unpleasant odor over time, especially if you don't keep them clean. Sweaty, grimy headphones are also a breeding ground for bacteria, which can cause skin infections and acne flare-ups, particularly if you have oily skin. Additionally, sweat can corrode the metal connectors and components inside your headphones, causing problems with charging or sound.
While this doesn't mean that you should stop wearing headphones while exercising, there are a few things you can do to protect them from sweat and increase their lifespan in the process.
Wipe your headphones after exercising
If you've just finished a long, sweaty workout, the last thing you should do is put your headphones in a case or bag until you need to use them again. As soon as you finish your workout, wipe down your headphones with a dry towel or piece of tissue to remove any residual moisture.
Since sweat contains salt that can corrode your headphones, you can also use an antibacterial wipe to remove any residue. Periodically removing the ear cushions and giving the inside a good wipe is also recommended, but make sure you're not getting moisture in there. Apple recommends cleaning AirPods Max cushions by wiping them with a mild detergent solution and then following up with a cloth dipped in clean water, but instructions may vary for different brand headphones. Once you're done, leave the headphones and cushions in a well-ventilated area to air dry.
If you think your headphones have been exposed to too much sweat, try placing a few silica gel packets around them. Silica gel absorbs moisture, and since it comes in a packet, there's no risk of small particles getting stuck inside your headphones. Silica gel is readily available on Amazon, with a pack of 50 packets costing between $5 and $10, depending on the brand and quantity.
Use sweatproof earpad covers
An easy way to help ensure sweat doesn't damage your headphones is by using sweatproof earpad covers. These covers fit over your headphones' existing cushions and can be removed and washed after use. Being sweat and water-resistant to a certain extent, they help prevent moisture from seeping into your headphones.
A quick search on Amazon will reveal several options for sweatproof earpad covers, such as the WC SweatZ Protective Earpad Covers. These cost $23 on Amazon and have over 2,800 ratings and reviews, averaging 4.5 stars. They fit a range of Bose, Beats, and Skullcandy headphones, and are made of silicone. Customer reviews mention they are easy to install, comfortable, and do not distort sound. They can be hand-washed or machine-washed after use. WC SweatZ also sells earpad covers for specific headphones, like the AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM5.
If you prefer something other than silicone earpad covers, consider knit fabric covers, like this set of two from Jarmor, available on Amazon. Priced at $11, they have 4.4 stars and over 2,000 ratings and reviews. Users say the fabric is soft and comfortable, and doesn't interfere with sound or the microphone. They absorb sweat and are machine washable, although if you sweat a lot, the knit fabric might not offer as much protection as silicone covers.
Switch to wireless earbuds instead
There are benefits to using over-ear headphones, such as superior noise cancellation and better comfort, but their form factor doesn't offer the same sweat and water resistance as wireless earbuds. Many earbuds come with an IP rating to protect them from moisture and splashes, and some are designed to be sweatproof, too. If you want a secure fit, consider getting neckband-style wireless earbuds connected by a wire for your workouts.
The Jabra Elite 8 Active, priced at $160 on Amazon, are ideal for working out, featuring an IP68 rating for the earbuds and an IP54 rating for the case. The Beats Fit Pro, available for $199 on Amazon, are among the best wireless earbuds for running, offering sweat and water resistance (IPX4). They feature active noise cancellation (ANC), good battery life, provide a snug, comfortable fit, and work well with both iPhones and Android phones.
If you find earbuds uncomfortable, bone conduction headphones like the Shokz OpenRun Pro, priced at $180 on Amazon, are a great alternative. Instead of being worn on or inside the ear, bone conduction headphones deliver audio through your cheekbones. While this affects sound quality, it allows you to stay aware of your surroundings and ensures less contact with sweat. The Shokz earphones have an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.