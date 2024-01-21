How To Protect Your Headphones From Sweat Damage

Working out with headphones on is very much a personal preference, but for many people, it's an effective way to stay focused on their workouts. In a noisy gym, a pair of noise-canceling headphones can effectively block out background noise, and if you're on a run, listening to music or a podcast can prevent boredom and keep thoughts of discomfort at bay.

Unfortunately, if your workout is high-intensity or you tend to sweat a lot, you're probably doing significant damage to your headphones. While you can get over-ear headphones for working out, most don't offer the same level of sweat and water resistance as wireless earbuds.

Sweat can seep into the ear cushions, causing them to crack and emit an unpleasant odor over time, especially if you don't keep them clean. Sweaty, grimy headphones are also a breeding ground for bacteria, which can cause skin infections and acne flare-ups, particularly if you have oily skin. Additionally, sweat can corrode the metal connectors and components inside your headphones, causing problems with charging or sound.

While this doesn't mean that you should stop wearing headphones while exercising, there are a few things you can do to protect them from sweat and increase their lifespan in the process.