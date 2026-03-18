7 Apps You Should Be Using On Your Apple Watch In 2026
An Apple Watch is not just a watch that you use to track your health metrics. It can do a lot of smarter things, making it a capable computer you wear on your wrist. Smartwatches help you get things done without the need to pull out your smartphone every time it buzzes with a notification. While in the beginning they acted like a companion to the smartphone, fast forward to 2026, and an Apple Watch has evolved into a standalone powerhouse. It now has larger screens, a faster processor, and strong, reliable cellular connectivity (with the Watch Ultra 3 supporting satellite connectivity).
However, the hardware itself is just half the story, and the real magic of an Apple Watch lies in its software ecosystem. Right out of the box, you get fantastic native apps. But you would be glad to know that with these apps, you are barely scratching the surface. Over the years, I have installed and used hundreds of third-party apps to get the most out of my Apple Watch, searching for gems that only expand its feature set. After uninstalling all the useless apps, what remains is a curated selection that genuinely simplifies my life (and maybe yours, too!).
We have compiled a list of apps that do everything from managing chaotic travel schedules to building better habits to navigating unfamiliar places (spoiler alert! No, it is not Google Maps or Apple Maps). These are the seven apps that you should be using on your Apple Watch in 2026.
Cheatsheet
I love traveling, and, being an explorer, I have to retain a lot of tiny pieces of information, such as the hotel room number, the rental car license plate, the parking lot number, the mileage, or the temporary gym locker number. Before using Cheatsheet, I used to note down all these (and other) tiny information in the iPhone notes app. But I ended up with a list of notes filled with random alphanumeric codes, and I would forget what they were actually for. Cheatsheet eliminates this confusion and puts these micro notes directly on my wrist.
One of the best things that I like about Cheatsheet is that it is so simple, yet so effective. With a simple UI and over 200 recognizable icons, it acts as a digital sticky note on your Apple Watch with information just a quick glance away. You can add, edit, or delete cheats directly on your Apple Watch. Subscribing to the Pro version unlocks the ability to sync everything to iCloud. Additionally, you can use Siri to instantly add a note to the Cheatsheet. It has multiple widget sizes, styles, and colors that you can use to match your Apple Watch face.
It sounds basic, but it has made a huge difference in my daily life. Now, I don't have to take out my phone to jot down every bit of information. You can also use Cheatsheet to safely add sensitive notes, hidden behind a passcode lock.
Streamlets
When I get into a car, the first thing I check is whether I am carrying my iPhone or not, because leaving my iPhone behind means sacrificing my music and podcasts. Streamlets changed that by turning my Apple Watch into a standalone radio streaming powerhouse. After installing Streamlets, you can leave your iPhone at home and enjoy streaming over 50,000 global radio stations, directly from your smartwatch via Wi-Fi or mobile network. You are covered on all bases — news, music, local information, weather, and more.
The interface is simple and straightforward. You can search for stations or browse radio stations by country or genre directly from the watch app. Streamlets lets you stream music through your AirPods or Bluetooth headphones, but interestingly, it can also play directly through the Apple Watch speaker itself. It is a nice way to keep up with podcasts without worrying about whether you are carrying earphones.
Another feature that stands out for Streamlets is that it runs in the background and seamlessly integrates with the built-in Workouts app. I used this app to easily save my favorite local stations and listen to them while working out at my hotel in Prague during my trip across Europe. It is a community-driven radio browser service. So, if a station is missing, you can manually add it to Streamlets' online directory.
Citymapper
Navigating in a new city can be dreadful, especially for someone like me, who has a hard time remembering roads in the city where I was born. Nothing screams "lost tourist" quite like standing in the walkway, staring blankly at your smartphone for navigation. Yes, Google Maps and Apple Maps have all the capabilities to navigate you from point A to B, but they are cluttered and frustratingly vague when it comes to complex public transit. This is where Citymapper shines and goes a mile ahead of its competition. It is focused on urban commutes, stripping away unnecessary map noise to deliver precise, step-by-step public transportation directions.
If you love exploring new places on foot and use public transport a lot, then Citymapper is a superior tool. Its Apple Watch companion app is a total game-changer. Instead of relying on your smartphone, the Citymapper Apple Watch app gives you bite-sized instructions directly on your wrist. A quick glance gives you complete information about which platform that you need to stand on, how many stops are left, and which specific subway exit you need to use.
While Google Maps gives you a general route, Citymapper actually tells you which train car to sit in for the absolute fastest exit. One of the best features is that the Citymapper app nudges your wrist through haptic feedback to let you know when your stop is approaching. This gives you ample time to prepare to get off the bus or train.
Just Press Record
Being in the content-generation space, my brain generates ideas at the most inconvenient times, often when I don't even have access to my phone. This is where Just Press Record comes in as a savior. I wear an Apple Watch daily, and Just Press Record gives me the freedom to go completely hands-free even if my iPhone is not around. I can simply tap the complication on the watch face and start saying what's in my head, and Just Press Record will start recording discreetly in the background.
Once I am done blabbering my thoughts, pressing the stop button automatically transfers the audio clip to my iPhone and uses iCloud to sync across my other Apple devices. More importantly, the audio is transcribed into highly accurate, searchable text in over 30 languages supported by the app. You can edit the text right within the app, fix punctuation, or visualize the audio in a waveform to cut out silent parts.
You get the best audio quality without any fidelity. It lets you review the recordings directly through the watch speaker or your connected Bluetooth earphones. And having a one-tap recorder like Just Press Record on my wrist feels far more important today as my baby is getting closer to speaking her first words.
Streaks
The world is moving towards adopting healthy habits. Be it drinking enough water, going to the gym, doing yoga, or doing home workouts. People have realised that having healthy habits is of utmost importance rather than just stressing out and burning their energy. Streaks is one app that brings accountability directly to your Apple Watch. This Apple Design Award-winning app lets you track up to 24 daily tasks, transforming your goals into a simple game of not breaking the streak.
On the wrist, Streaks presents tasks as beautiful, minimalist icons, and you have over 600 to choose from. Once you finish the goal, you have to tap on the complication to mark it complete. This app supports integration with the Apple Health app. So, if you have set a goal to walk a certain number of steps daily, then once you reach it, Streaks automatically marks it as finished.
Aside from using it to build good habits, you can use it to break bad ones. I had to reduce my late-night screen time to ensure that I woke up energetic the next day. With the Streaks app, I would successfully take proper rest and watch the streak grow. Now, the bad habit is gone, and I go to bed on time and feel fresh the next day.
Fantastical Calendar
Don't get me wrong. The native Apple Calendar app is good and does most of the tasks you would want out of a calendar app. However, juggling work and family life sometimes requires something more robust. Fantastical Calendar is an amazing app for iOS and Apple Watch that could make you want to go for the premium subscription. It presents a simple view of your upcoming day directly on your wrist, and "Up Next" clearly shows what's next on your agenda without needing to pull out your phone.
However, the standout feature of this app is the natural language parsing combined with voice dictation. If I need to schedule a task, I don't need to tap on the date and add notes. I open the watch app, tap on the microphone, dictate my task in my natural language, and that's it. Fantastical instantly understands the context and converts the words into a perfectly formatted event. It also integrates Todoist tasks right alongside Calendar events, letting you manage your tasks from one app.
Beyond basic scheduling, the app also acts as a daily assistant. It includes an integrated weather forecast powered by AccuWeather. You can even set favorite time zones and work through your tasks accordingly.
Flightly
Air travel is unpredictable, and if you are traveling with a family, the stress is on another level. The Flightly Apple Watch companion brings all the crucial information about my flight right to my wrist. You get live updates without having to look at your iPhone, which brings us to the standout feature of the Flightly app: The sheer speed at which it pushes notifications.
Flighty consistently delivers delay and cancellation alerts up to 90 minutes faster than the airlines (claimed by the app). Upgrading to the Pro version unlocks a special feature called 25-hour Where's My Plane that shows you the exact reasons for flight delays. After installing this app, you would no longer need to listen to the garbled overhead announcements or go searching for an arrivals and departures board.
The watch complication provides me with my exact seat number, baggage claim details, and a precise countdown to boarding with a quick note. Such awareness, when traveling by air, feels like a superpower in real-world scenarios. Another great thing about Flightly is that you do not need to enter your credit card details to avail the free trial. You don't need an account to use the app, you won't receive any spam emails, and the best of all, there are no ads.