7 Apps You Should Be Using On Your Apple Watch In 2026

An Apple Watch is not just a watch that you use to track your health metrics. It can do a lot of smarter things, making it a capable computer you wear on your wrist. Smartwatches help you get things done without the need to pull out your smartphone every time it buzzes with a notification. While in the beginning they acted like a companion to the smartphone, fast forward to 2026, and an Apple Watch has evolved into a standalone powerhouse. It now has larger screens, a faster processor, and strong, reliable cellular connectivity (with the Watch Ultra 3 supporting satellite connectivity).

However, the hardware itself is just half the story, and the real magic of an Apple Watch lies in its software ecosystem. Right out of the box, you get fantastic native apps. But you would be glad to know that with these apps, you are barely scratching the surface. Over the years, I have installed and used hundreds of third-party apps to get the most out of my Apple Watch, searching for gems that only expand its feature set. After uninstalling all the useless apps, what remains is a curated selection that genuinely simplifies my life (and maybe yours, too!).

We have compiled a list of apps that do everything from managing chaotic travel schedules to building better habits to navigating unfamiliar places (spoiler alert! No, it is not Google Maps or Apple Maps). These are the seven apps that you should be using on your Apple Watch in 2026.