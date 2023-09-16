5 Best Transcription Apps To Convert Audio To Text

If you've ever had to transcribe an audio file by hand, you know how time-consuming it can be. Luckily, with the advent of machine learning and the rise in popularity of AI, there are many options when it comes to easy-to-use transcription apps that users can access, sometimes even for free.

Transcription services are commonly used to write out long recorded conversations, like podcasts or interviews, and are also useful for taking notes at school or work. However, because there are so many options available, it can make choosing one a difficult task.

While transcription apps that use machine learning provide the quickest and often cheapest solution to transcription and translation services, human-based transcription services now utilize online web portals as well, providing a plethora of options for those looking to convert audio to text. Here are some of the best transcription apps on the market, along with the pros and cons of each.