5 Best Transcription Apps To Convert Audio To Text
If you've ever had to transcribe an audio file by hand, you know how time-consuming it can be. Luckily, with the advent of machine learning and the rise in popularity of AI, there are many options when it comes to easy-to-use transcription apps that users can access, sometimes even for free.
Transcription services are commonly used to write out long recorded conversations, like podcasts or interviews, and are also useful for taking notes at school or work. However, because there are so many options available, it can make choosing one a difficult task.
While transcription apps that use machine learning provide the quickest and often cheapest solution to transcription and translation services, human-based transcription services now utilize online web portals as well, providing a plethora of options for those looking to convert audio to text. Here are some of the best transcription apps on the market, along with the pros and cons of each.
Dictation
Dictation is a free application that provides speech-to-text functionality via its web app. What makes the app so great is that it can transcribe in multiple languages. Instead of uploading sound files, Diction.io uses the microphone on your phone or computer and transcribes the audio as you go. Dictation is capable of transcribing a variety of different languages, including English, Spanish, and French, among others.
Users can play audio from a device into the microphone as a workaround if they are trying to transcribe an audio file. This method will also work for other transcription services that transcribe live audio.
While it doesn't have the flashy interface or bells and whistles of other apps, it is a very convenient on-the-go option you can use. In addition, it's completely free to use and will get the job done if you're in a pinch. Also, because it's a web-based app, there are no downloads, and the site itself contains very minimal ads.
GoTranscript
While other transcription apps mentioned on this list use machine learning or AI to generate audio-transcribed text, GoTranscript utilizes human translators to do the work instead. Users can upload audio files to the web interface on the GoTranscript website and receive text transcripts edited by a human. This increases accuracy and could be useful in saving time editing an AI's work, as machine-learning models are not always perfect and can have a hard time comprehending context or more complex conversations with multiple speakers.
On the other hand, real human translators are also more expensive, and turnaround times for the service are worse than that of their AI counterparts. While there are lower prices the longer you're willing to wait, a 6-to-12-hour turnaround time costs up to $2.75/minute, which is fairly costly considering the other existing options. However, if you are regularly transcribing long audio files and need to cut down on time spent editing poorly translated text, GoTranscript might be the human-powered solution to your issue.
Transcribe
Transcribe is an easy-to-use transcription app available on iOS devices and web browsers. Transcribe accepts a wide range of audio files, from MP3s to WAVs. Unfortunately, the free trial only lasts for 15 minutes of transcription, which is fine if you are trying to transcribe something short, but might not be enough for longer audio files. If you are planning to transcribe longer than 15 minutes, the app will cost an additional $5 per hour.
Transcribe also offers monthly and yearly subscriptions that provide additional hours of transcription service and free storage. Users will be billed $99.99 per year, or $12.99 monthly, for an additional five hours of transcription. Extra time can also be purchased through the app. In addition to regular audio-to-text transcription services, the app provides free translation services via its AI-powered engine. The app has been praised for its intuitive, easy-to-use interface, and like others on this list, Transcribe is powered by machine learning or AI.
Otter
Otter is a highly-rated voice transcription app that uses AI to help fuel the software behind it. Otter is great for transcribing in a variety of different scenarios, from taking notes in a meeting or class to transcribing an audio interview or podcast. However, like some other options on this list, Otter is a paid app past a certain point. The free Otter plan has a 300-minute-per-month transcription cap and an upload cap of three audio files. The Otter Pro plan, which costs $10 per month, allows for the transcription of 1,200 minutes and enables users to transcribe 10 audio clips per month.
Unlike other transcription apps, Otter is also marketed as a planning and efficiency app with a host of functionalities outside of pure transcription. Otter has specific features that make it a great option for taking notes, like indexing and saving conversations, a digital highlighter, as well as integrations into other apps like Google Calendar using its planner tool.
Microsoft Word Transcribe
Those looking for a simple transcription app that can also be used as a word processor should take a closer look at Microsoft Word's Transcribe function. A surprisingly accurate way to transcribe both audio files and live sound, this useful tool comes with the program. Using the Transcribe function requires a Microsoft 365 Pro subscription, which costs $6.99 monthly for a single license. Like other transcription-specific applications, there is a 300-minute limit to audio file uploads for transcriptions per month.
That being said, there is no limit on transcribing live audio recordings, so users can employ a workaround by playing the audio file in question and having the program transcribe it. The nice thing about Microsoft Transcribe is that it will actually detect different voices and separate text based on the person speaking, and it may be a tool that you're already paying for. Word's Transcription function works on the mobile web version and the desktop app.
Ultimately, different kinds of transcription services exist on the market, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Which one you should select will come down to what you actually need to transcribe. With all the options at your disposal, you should be able to decide which transcription service will work best for you.