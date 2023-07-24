How To Change Your Google Calendar Settings

Depending on how busy your life is, you may get more use out of a digital calendar assistant like Google Calendar than a plain old physical calendar on your wall or desk. After all, Google Calendar can track appointments and times and synchronize all of it across any device you can access with your Google account. A physical calendar, meanwhile, can track maybe one thing on a given day, possibly two if you can write really small.

If you want to get the absolute most out of your time with Google Calendar, you should learn how to access the app's various settings and toggles. That's another thing a digital calendar has over a physical one — you can freely tweak it to your preferences. You can perform these tweaks quickly and easily via the Google Calendar app on your smartphone, and have them carry over to any other mobile device that you use with the same Google account.