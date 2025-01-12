12 Top-Rated Health & Fitness Apps For Your iPhone, iPad & Apple Watch

AutoSleep understands that getting eight hours of sleep is great, but it's not the whole story — you need the right sleep patterns and plenty of quality REM sleep to wake up feeling refreshed. It dives deep into your sleep with meticulous analytics, uncovering health and sleep insights you never knew you needed.

If you have an Apple Watch you can start benefiting from AutoSleep right away. Simply install AutoSleep, wear your watch to bed, and wait for the app to do its magic. It will automatically monitor the duration and balance of your sleep, giving you detailed sleep cycle trends. It also offers dedicated support for sleep apnea tracking, along with features like customizable sleep cycles, noise-level monitoring, and, most importantly, readiness and stress indicators to keep you in the know. Since AutoSleep is designed specifically for the Apple Watch, you can customize your experience with a variety of AutoSleep Watch face options to suit your style.

While Apple Health features native support for sleep analysis it's not as customizable and lacks the level of detail offered by AutoSleep. Additionally, AutoSleep automatically tracks your naps and any bonus sleep outside your usual bedtime with no extra effort needed from your side. If you want to go a step further you might consider looking into special sleep gadgets but keep in mind that while sleep trackers can provide valuable insights, some experts warn an overdependence on the data they provide might also negatively impact your sleep.

The app prioritizes user privacy meaning you're not going to be subject to activity tracking or have any of your data uploaded to external servers. AutoSleep is available on the App Store for a one-time fee of $5.99.