12 Top-Rated Health & Fitness Apps For Your iPhone, iPad & Apple Watch
Hitting the gym and racking up miles on the elliptical is a strong marker of good health and fitness, but it's not all there is to it. Physical fitness is important, of course, but mental health, energizing sleep, healthy menstruation, and meditation are just as vital. Health is an entire ecosystem, and the apps on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch should be a reflection of that. Of course, with the sheer number of health and fitness apps available, finding some good ones can feel like a workout in itself.
With that in mind, we've scoured the Apple Store to bring you the top-rated health and fitness apps you can find. Some of the apps — like Feelsy and Calm — are better suited for iPad use, while some like AutoSleep are perfect for your Apple Watch. Each of these apps has a rating of at least 4.5, so whether you're training for a marathon, trying to improve your sleep and drink more water, or just attempting to consume healthier, you will have the very best applications to help you out. If you're an Android user, don't worry — you can take a look at the top-rated health and fitness apps for your Android device here.
AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
AutoSleep understands that getting eight hours of sleep is great, but it's not the whole story — you need the right sleep patterns and plenty of quality REM sleep to wake up feeling refreshed. It dives deep into your sleep with meticulous analytics, uncovering health and sleep insights you never knew you needed.
If you have an Apple Watch you can start benefiting from AutoSleep right away. Simply install AutoSleep, wear your watch to bed, and wait for the app to do its magic. It will automatically monitor the duration and balance of your sleep, giving you detailed sleep cycle trends. It also offers dedicated support for sleep apnea tracking, along with features like customizable sleep cycles, noise-level monitoring, and, most importantly, readiness and stress indicators to keep you in the know. Since AutoSleep is designed specifically for the Apple Watch, you can customize your experience with a variety of AutoSleep Watch face options to suit your style.
While Apple Health features native support for sleep analysis it's not as customizable and lacks the level of detail offered by AutoSleep. Additionally, AutoSleep automatically tracks your naps and any bonus sleep outside your usual bedtime with no extra effort needed from your side. If you want to go a step further you might consider looking into special sleep gadgets but keep in mind that while sleep trackers can provide valuable insights, some experts warn an overdependence on the data they provide might also negatively impact your sleep.
The app prioritizes user privacy meaning you're not going to be subject to activity tracking or have any of your data uploaded to external servers. AutoSleep is available on the App Store for a one-time fee of $5.99.
Finch: Self Care Pet
Let's face it — mental wellness and physical wellbeing are like two sides of the same coin, as you can't have one without the other. When either is out of sync, you feel it. That's where Finch swoops in, your adorable self-care sidekick ready to revolutionize your mental health game. With an impressive 5.0 rating (yes, you read that right) and the coveted App Store Editors' Choice badge, Finch isn't just another app — it's your feel-good companion that actually delivers on its promises.
Finch helps you maintain healthy habits with a personalized pet that guides you through different goals and self-care journeys. When you consistently achieve your goals you'll see your pet grow, unlock some cool rewards and most of all feel your mental health improve. You can use Finch for breathing exercises, mood journaling, or as a habit tracker. Your self-care journey begins with a brief initial questionnaire that helps Finch understand the mental health challenges you're facing and gain insight into your habits.
Over time the app will provide you detailed insights on your mental health so you can understand yourself better and see how far you've progressed. Finch is available for free on both the iPhone and the iPad, but offers in-app gamification purchases.
Flo Period & Pregnancy Tracker
Trusted by over 380 million women worldwide, Flo is your go-to BFF for all things female health. Whether it's tracking your monthly cycle, navigating ovulation, or even supporting you through pregnancy and perimenopause, Flo's got your back.
Prefer to keep things low-key? No worries — Flo lets you stay anonymous. It gently nudges you to log your mood and symptoms, keeping you effortlessly in sync with your body. Curious about those taboo topics like sexual health? Their built-in knowledge hub has you covered, so you can stay informed and empowered. You can also consider using Flo for Partners, which helps involve and educate your partner about the regular changes that happen during your cycle.
Flo also syncs seamlessly with your Apple Watch, letting you check your cycle or log symptoms with just a glance. While Flo is free to download, upgrading to Flo Premium unlocks a world of extras—like a 24/7 virtual health assistant, smarter symptom predictions, and so much more.
Walking Weight Loss: WalkFit
Walking is the secret weapon for a healthier, happier life. If shedding extra pounds and staying active is your goal, it's time to step up with WalkFit. Think of it as the Apple Health step-counter's smarter, more ambitious sibling that is designed to help you build sustainable habits and crush your fitness goals.
With over 500 unique walking workouts, WalkFit makes sure you'll never hit a wall on your fitness journey. Bonus? It's Apple Watch-friendly, and elevates your fitness journey when paired with Apple Watch's in-built features to help you stay in shape.
When you launch the WalkFit app for the first time you'll be asked a few questions that tailor the app to your personal weight-loss game plan. WalkFit provides you with specialized walking plans that keep you fit and on-track to lose weight. These can include indoor walking workouts, high-intensity cardio walks, one-mile walks and even low-impact treks. If you feel competitive, push yourself to the limit by completing different challenges to earn unique rewards.
While WalkFit is free to download on the App Store, any actual use of the app requires a premium subscription. You can generate the walking plan on the free version, but it's inaccessible until you subscribe. If you're not fully sold on the app, feel free to test it out for a few days with a free trial.
Calorie Counter - MyNetDiary
No fitness journey is complete without keeping a sharp eye on your diet. Every bite you eat contributes to your daily calorie intake in the form of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, and other macronutrients, so if you're serious about getting fit then tracking your calories is a no-brainer. Lucky for you, MyNetDiary is a functional and effective personal health assistant that's loved by millions of Android and iOS users alike.
What sets MyNetDiary apart? A superior user-interface that's easy to use, a vast database of over 1.5 million food items, and a nifty AI-tracker that does wonders. Beyond the basics, you can also dive deeper into micronutrients like omega fats and vitamins, giving you a complete 360-degree view of your nutrition.
MyNetDiary shines on the go, thanks to handy Apple Watch widgets that let you check your daily calorie breakdown in a flash. Plus, it's iPad-compatible, so you can maximize every feature. While the free version of MyNetDiary is quite generous, you can go premium to unlock special diets, in-depth tracking of nutrients, and even integrations with fitness trackers such as Fitbit and Garmin. It also unlocks intermittent fasting features, but make sure you weigh in the pros and cons of intermittent fasting before you take that route.
Tonal
Do you want to get fit on your own schedule without ever leaving the comfort of home? Meet Tonal, your smart personal trainer that understands your fitness goals and helps you crush them. You can become the strongest version of yourself, without getting an overpriced gym membership. To make things even better, Tonal's Apple Watch app lets you quick-start workouts, check your progress, and do so much more.
While the app was developed to be used with Tonal exercise equipment, it features a wide variety of on-the-go workouts to keep you in shape regardless of the equipment you have available. From simple yoga flows to high-intensity strength training workouts, Tonal has workout plans for everyone, no matter where you may be in your fitness journey. You can start with individual workouts and gradually build momentum to complete multi-week programs at your own pace. If you're a fitness pro, feel free to customize your own workout.
Tonal also features a vibrant social feed that keeps you connected with friends, allowing you to brag about new PRs as you stay focused on achieving your fitness goals.
Watch to 5K - Couch to 5km plan
Have you always wanted to run a marathon, but for one reason or another haven't been able to conquer a 5K run? The Watch to 5K app breaks down the seemingly impossible barrier of running 5 kilometers into a super-manageable nine-week training plan. All you need to get started is the Watch to 5K app, your running shoes, and your Apple Watch to hit the ground running — literally.
The training plan works for everyone, even newbies because it understands the difficulties of starting from zero. The app alternates between running and walking intervals, helping you build up the necessary stamina to complete the coveted 5km. Plus, you can leave your iPhone at home, since the app works independently on your Apple Watch. As you complete major milestones, you'll unlock well deserved achievements to help stay motivated and focused on the goal. Watch to 5K is available on the App Store for a one-time fee of $4.49.
Yuka - Food & Cosmetics Scanner
When you walk into the grocery store looking for a hydrating shampoo to rescue your straw-like hair or a snack that won't turn your toddler into a sugar-fueled tornado, shelves lined with an overwhelming amount of options can be a major distraction. Who has the time -– or the sanity –- to Google every single ingredient on the packaging? Not you, that's for sure. Thankfully, the Yuka app can help.
Before you toss a product in your cart, you can fire up the app to scan its barcode and instantly receive a detailed analysis and rating of the item. The best part? They don't play favorites. Yuka offers complete transparency and refuses to let brands or manufacturers influence the information provided to you. Whatever you see is objective and honest data accumulated based on nutritional value, organic components, additives involved, and authentic scientific research.
If the review leans towards the red end of the scale, you don't need to scan every single brand of the same item to find the best one. Instead, Yuka will provide a healthier alternative that you can look for as well, since the app has access to a massive database of over five million food and cosmetic products with over 58 million users living their best, healthy, non-toxic lives.
Feelsy: Stress Relief
Feeling a little out of touch? Feelsy is here to help you -– very literally, with touch. The app is designed for your iPad, and what it does is offer a vast range of interactive textures and sounds that can stimulate a sense of peace and calm. The soothing background music begins to play as soon as you download and open the app. To set up, you will be asked to pick a purpose from options like fall asleep, relieve stress, and reduce anxiety. You can also select your favorite textures, sounds, and vibration modes to personalize your experience.
Once you're done, just put on your headphones and start touching, sliding, or slapping on the screen to enjoy. The app has over 80 available 3D and 4D antistress textures including slime and fluid that can be played around with in a very realistic manner. Unfortunately, Feelsy is only free for a three-day trial period, after which you will have to begin payment for a subscription plan to access the features.
Calm
Anxiety, restless nights, and brain fog can make everyday life feel like a struggle. As the ultimate wellness app, Calm is designed to help you manage it all. Through meditation, sleep stories, focus music, and stress relief exercises, Calm promises to ease your mind and bring balance. Recommended by therapists, psychologists, and health experts, Calm is one of the best wellness apps for stress and anxiety and has helped millions of users improve their well-being.
Calm offers guided meditation sessions that gently lead you toward mindfulness, helping you find your zen one step at a time. Plus, dive into masterclasses on everything from tackling depression and improving sleep to unlocking stoic wisdom. Struggling with sleep? Calm has you covered with dreamy sleep stories narrated by stars like Matthew McConaughey and Stephen Fry. For those anxious moments, there are focus exercises designed to melt away stress and bring you back to center.
While Calm is free to download, the free version is severely limited. For complete access to the Calm treasure collection, you'll need a premium subscription.
Yoga Go: Workout & Exercises
Transform your daily routine with Yoga Go, the one stop workout app that brings yoga, tai chi, and Pilates right to your living room. Designed for enthusiasts of all levels, Yoga Go offers custom workouts that can fit into the busiest of schedules. With Yoga Go you can work out on your terms, ensuring every part of your body gets the love it deserves.
The sleek, simple user interface is easy to navigate, making everything you need available just a few taps away. Whether you're on the iPhone or the iPad, each exercise is clearly demonstrated and easy to follow. You can even cast to your TV for a better workout experience. If you pride yourself as a professional Yogi, feel free to turn things up a notch by building a custom workout.
While Yoga Go is free to download, you'll need a premium subscription to start using it.
Stoic
With three million users, an app compatible with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, Apple Vision, and iMessages apps, a stellar 4.8 rating, and support for eight different languages, Stoic has worked hard to become one of the best health and fitness oriented journaling apps on the market. It even allows you to connect with the Health app on your device, providing a well-rounded and seamless experience.
The user interface consists of a simple black and white theme that hides some surprisingly robust features. The taskbar at the bottom sports a big white Plus button for new entries, journaling suggestions, and mood check-ins. The Library shows you your entries along with exercises and quotes to get you through the day, while the Journey page does exactly what it says —provide a daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly overview of your journal entries. Finally, the Trends page allows you to reflect on your moods and emotions, see fitness trends from the Health app, and skim through your journal, meditation, and breathing exercises.
Stoic is available for free on the App Store, although dedicated users can opt for Stoic Premium, which offers journaling prompts, an extended exercise library, and advanced features like iCloud Sync as well as Face ID app lock.