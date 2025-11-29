13 Of The Best Bluetooth Headphones For Audiophiles, Ranked By User Reviews

Sonos isn't a new brand, but it's a relative newcomer in the wireless headphones market. Entering a new segment is always a challenge for a tech brand, no matter how established you are, but Sonos has proven time and time again that it knows how to offer exceptional quality without the need for wires.

The brand's first wireless headphones, the Ace, was released last summer and has already established Sonos as one of the best in the business. Firstly, it's one of the sleekest pairs of headphones you can get. For sound, there's a 40mm driver in each cup, which massively assists the Dolby Atmos surround sound quality. The drivers aim to allow every note to come through as clearly as possible, which is something that countless owners of the headphones mention. The signature is balanced, making these one of the most versatile pairs of Bluetooth headphones available.

Outside of the audio quality itself, reliable noise cancellation is equally important. Luckily, Sonos places a heavy emphasis on the Ace's ANC performance, with owners also noting its effectiveness when watching and/or listening. Usually, the Sonos Ace headphones are priced at $399, but current deals drop them to $279 from outlets such as Best Buy at the time of writing.