13 Of The Best Bluetooth Headphones For Audiophiles, Ranked By User Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're searching for the very best sound quality that over-the-ear headphones have to offer, wired products are incredibly hard to beat. By design, Bluetooth compresses audio on the fly so it can be transmitted wirelessly, unlike wired headphones that have no such limitations and give you peak sound quality at all times. But while wired headphones sound amazing, they usually aren't anywhere near as practical as wireless alternatives.
Luckily for the audiophiles out there, a handful of brands are constantly improving and innovating with their wireless headphones, gradually getting closer to the quality of sound you tend to only get when plugging them in. Whether it's through unique driver construction or using advanced noise canceling to hone in on the audio quality, the market for audiophile-level wireless headphones is getting more enticing by the year. Here's a look at 13 of the best wireless headphones, according to user reviews.
13. Sonos Ace
Sonos isn't a new brand, but it's a relative newcomer in the wireless headphones market. Entering a new segment is always a challenge for a tech brand, no matter how established you are, but Sonos has proven time and time again that it knows how to offer exceptional quality without the need for wires.
The brand's first wireless headphones, the Ace, was released last summer and has already established Sonos as one of the best in the business. Firstly, it's one of the sleekest pairs of headphones you can get. For sound, there's a 40mm driver in each cup, which massively assists the Dolby Atmos surround sound quality. The drivers aim to allow every note to come through as clearly as possible, which is something that countless owners of the headphones mention. The signature is balanced, making these one of the most versatile pairs of Bluetooth headphones available.
Outside of the audio quality itself, reliable noise cancellation is equally important. Luckily, Sonos places a heavy emphasis on the Ace's ANC performance, with owners also noting its effectiveness when watching and/or listening. Usually, the Sonos Ace headphones are priced at $399, but current deals drop them to $279 from outlets such as Best Buy at the time of writing.
12. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless
The Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are no longer the top-spec product from Sennheiser in this category; that title goes to the new HBD 630. The level that the latter headphones reach in terms of quality appears to be quite astonishing, more than good enough for an audiophile, but due to their relative newness, it's difficult to rank them against competitors based on user reviews. However, the Momentum 4s are still one of the best closed-back headphones that connect via Bluetooth, even if they aren't the top-spec model anymore.
Released in 2022, the Momentum 4 headphones are one of the older pairs on this list. Still, they come with a 42mm driver in each case, which Sennheiser calls 'audiophile-inspired'. Looking at the user reviews, it's safe to say that these headphones deliver on this, with a great balance between the rich bass and clear high notes. The ANC stands out as another strong suit, particularly with its transparency mode that lets you hear external noise without taking them off. You'll also be able to customize the equalizer settings to reach levels you prefer. As standard, the Momentum 4 headphones come in at $449, but current deals at places such as Best Buy have them discounted to a generous $179.
11. Bowers and Wilkins PX7 S3
There aren't many that have taken such a step up from their predecessors as the Bowers and Wilkins PX7 S3 have. The PX7 S2s were already a solid pair of headphones, but the new S3 series is now one you can't ignore if you're looking for top-tier sound quality. Each case gets a 40mm bio-cellulose driver to help achieve the optimal output, which the brand says improves in all major areas from the outgoing S2e model. As for its Bluetooth connectivity, you get four aptX codecs, including Lossless, Adaptive, HD, and Classic, to keep the headphones versatile. The depth and richness of the PX7 S3 is unsurprisingly one of the most praised aspects, as is the comfort and quality of the materials.
While the sound signature has landed Bowers and Wilkins plenty of awards for these headphones, they may not be the best choice if active noise cancellation is your top priority. That's not to say that they don't come with solid ANC capabilities, but there aren't as many mentions for the feature within submitted user reviews compared to the likes of the WH-1000XM6 headphones. While other products on this list have big discounts right now, the Bowers and Wilkins PX7 S3 sit at their standard $479 price on the brand's website.
10. Sony WH-1000XM6
The 1000XM series is no stranger to setting the bar extremely high when it comes to wireless headphones. We could have included the WH-1000XM5 on this list, but the latest 1000XM6 model essentially takes everything that makes its predecessor so good and simply makes it better. Out of all the highlights, though, the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones have received tremendous praise from users for their active noise cancellation. With its new QN3 processor being seven times faster than the QN1 inside the 1000XM5 model, the ANC constantly adapts to match the environment you're in.
For its sound signature, Sony worked with a selection of audio engineers to tune the drivers, offering the most accurate playback possible. The Sound Connect app also offers solid EQ customization to find your personal sweet spot. AI can be found improving a few key areas with the WH-1000XM6, including upscaling compressed music files and enhancing your voice quality through the six-mic beamforming system. As far as the user reviews go, the headphones receive no shortage of praise, not just for the ANC, but how close the audio quality gets to products above the standard $459.99 price tag for the WH-1000XM6 on Amazon.
9. Apple AirPods Max
The AirPods Max have been on the market for quite a while now, released in 2020. A minor update was made in 2024, but the fundamental design and capabilities have remained the same for five years. But that doesn't mean they lag behind the competition; far from it in fact. Apple's flagship headphones follow suit with a few other leading products with 40mm dynamic drivers within each case. These are also engineered to keep distortion at an absolute minimum so that the balanced, more neutral signature can come through uninterrupted.
Another neat feature is how adaptive the headphones are, with the EQ settings adjusting based on what you're listening to, as well as the dynamic head tracking feature keeping the spatial audio consistent. The noise-cancelling system is often cited as being one of the very best, which is assisted by how comfortable so many owners say that these headphones are. Apple uses materials such as aluminum and stainless steel throughout the construction, making for top-tier durability. The AirPods Max are pricey, though, costing $549 as standard. For a slight discount, Amazon currently has them for $479.
8. Beats Studio Pro
Considering that Beats by Dre is a long-time subsidiary of Apple, it's no surprise to see them offer a more affordable alternative from the brand compared to the flagship AirPods Max. The top-spec product within the wireless segment is the Studio Pro, which has been frequently named among the best for the money. For its standard price tag of $349.99, however, they won't quite be able to match the likes of the AirPods across the board, but they don't trail far behind. Better yet, Amazon currently has them listed for just $169.95.
One of the biggest differences between the two headphones is that the Studio Pro has its own chip instead of the Apple-specific one, meaning the Beats offer an easier connection to Android devices. These headphones also use 40mm active drivers, but once again deviate from what you get in the AirPods. Still, while there's certainly a difference between the signatures, owners of the Beats headphones remain impressed with the clarity and power the Beats offer. Features like the built-in digital processor and personalized spatial audio help massively with the immersive experience, keeping the Studio Pros within the same realm as other ANC competitors on this list.
7. Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Second Generation)
The first generation of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra was released in 2023, which still makes the earlier model a great choice if you don't want to pay the price attached to the newer model. However, to get the very best comfort and immersion Bose has to offer, the new second-gen model only builds on the well-established platform. For pricing, the new second-generation model comes in at $379 on Amazon.
The new QuietComfort Ultra headphones sit in a similar position to the AirPods Max in the sense that overall comfort and noise cancellation quality are two of the biggest selling points. These headphones use the brand's CustomTune tech, which finds the ideal ANC levels for your ear shape as well as refining the audio itself. The same 35mm drivers from the first generation are carried over, but Bose includes new sound modes such as Cinema mode, which is aimed at increasing the surround sound accuracy when watching. Bose also improves upon features like the proprietary digital signal processing system to keep things as clear and balanced as possible. Owners of the new set of headphones frequently mention the ANC and comfort of the second-gen model, noting how significant the changes feel compared to the first-gen QuietComfort Ultra.
6. JBL Tour One M3
With such a broad range of wireless audio gear, it's no surprise that JBL offers one of the top Bluetooth headphones on the market. There are a few different choices for multiple budget ranges in this area from JBL, but the only ANC wireless headphones that can confidently enter audiophile territory are the Tour 1 M3, which came out earlier this year. Ticking all the boxes that you'd expect from a $449.95 pair of headphones, you can currently get them for $379.95 from places like Amazon.
Looking at the specs, the Tour One M3s are another model to use 40mm drivers, but this time opting for mica as the primary material to achieve the precise playback that owners own frequently praise. The integrated digital-to-analog converter is another much-welcomed feature. It may take time to adjust the EQ settings to reach the levels that you want from these headphones, but JBL makes sure to make the equalizer highly customizable through the app.
For more accessibility, JBL offers a smart transmitter with these headphones, allowing you to connect to a wide range of sources and still use the headphones wirelessly. All the essential audio settings can be controlled through the transmitter, which, while not inherently improving the headphones' quality, makes them a more versatile option compared to rivals.
5. Beyerdynamic Aventho 300
Beyerdynamic is one of the most respected brands by audiophiles, but the products that generally receive the most attention at the top-end of the market are the wired headphones. Brands like Bose and Sony have more of a foothold in the wireless scene, but that doesn't stop Beyerdynamic from offering another one of the most competitive products if you're looking for optimal sound quality. Similar to the Focal Bathys, the ANC is solid but struggles to match what the two aforementioned brands are able to deliver. Still, Beyerdynamic manages to infuse its staple sound into its wireless products to great success.
Inside the Aventho 300 headphones are the Stellar.45 drivers that the brand uses in some of its newest studio headphones. Owners note how well each layer comes through, creating a great balance between the lows and highs. Spatial audio comes courtesy of Dolby Atmos, as well as head tracking to keep the delivery consistent on the move. The battery life is also strong with the Aventho 300, with the brand claiming a usage time of 50 hours with ANC switched on. They're also another product that you can pick up on a discount at the time of writing, sitting at $279.99 on Amazon, down from the standard $399.99.
4. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite
This entry is slightly different from most others on this list for one main reason: the market to which these headphones are targeted. Steelseries is one of the most highly regarded brands within the gaming tech space, but particularly excels in audio. At the top of the wireless headphone range sits the Arctis Nova Elite, which, despite being a gaming headset first and foremost, has the capabilities to compete with the best ANC wireless headphones across the board.
Steelseries goes to great lengths to market a product-first feature, with the Arctis Nova Elite offering hi-res audio wirelessly at 96kHz/24bit. 40mm Carbon fiber drivers are used in these headphones for the fastest response time, which also subsequently delivers better acoustics for listening outside of just gaming. You also get a brass surround ring to further enhance the clarity of what's often noted as a neutral, warm sound signature.
The brand also says that these have the best ANC capabilities in gaming, with vast EQ customization that's essential for competitive gaming. One thing that does turn some people away, however, is the price. At $599.99, they're certainly expensive, but there's hardly anything that can sit beside these headphones in gaming, at least in the wireless Bluetooth category.
3. Nothing Headphone
If you're looking for a pair of wireless headphones that look nothing like anything else on the market, Nothing has the answer to that. The brand's design style is the embodiment of retro-futurism, which is most evident in its latest push to compete at the top of the consumer audio scene with the Nothing Headphone. Inspired by the transparent gadgets that dominated the 1980s, these headphones are more of a love-it-or-hate-it product compared to others on this list, but if you fall into the former category, the Nothing Headphone has the quality to match the stunning visuals.
Working in direct partnership with KEF, Nothing manages to achieve ultra-competitive sound with its first over-the-ear product, with owners praising the EQ customization to reach the potential that these headphones have to offer. 40mm dynamic drivers are used here to help put a stronger emphasis on bass. For accuracy in higher frequencies, Nothing also uses nickel plating to help control distortion levels. Alongside the audio, the advanced hybrid active noise cancellation is heavily praised by owners, with an impressive depth of 42 decibels. For price, the Nothing Headphones come in well below some rivals, with a standard price of $299 but are currently going for $239 on Amazon.
2. Focal Bathys
Since its release in 2022, Focal has remained at the top of the wireless headphone game with the Bathys, which is marketed by the brand as the ideal pair of headphones for frequent travelers. The Focal Bathys comes with in-depth active noise cancelling, good enough to compete with the rest of the heavy hitters in the market. But where the Bathys really earn their exclusive price tag is through sound, which is something that users widely regard as the strongest point for these headphones. Magnesium and aluminum are used for the 40mm drivers, providing the balanced yet punchy signature that so many owners love.
If you want even better sound, the newer Bathys MG improves on just about everything but will currently cost you more than double the standard pair. On Amazon, the standard Bathys are up for $535, whereas the Bathys MG sit at a staggering $1,499. The MGs get full magnesium drivers to help further sharpen the tuning, along with Bluetooth 5.2 instead of 5.1 used in the standard pair. So if you want the very best sound quality that wireless headphones are capable of, the Bathys MG's price point may be worth the rather large step up.
1. Noble Audio FoKus Apollo
If you're an audiophile who likes to get their hands on the best gear in different segments, there's a good chance that Noble Audio has come up when searching for the top-spec products. Specifically, the brand has established itself as a leader in-ear monitors. In 2024, Noble decided to venture into relatively new territory with a pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones, and unsurprisingly, the renowned quality carried over from the smaller devices.
They're called the FoKus Apollo, and there's one specific feature that sets them apart from the rest. Instead of just one main driver like most ANC headphones use, the FoKus Apollo are the first in the segment to use a hybrid driver setup, which consists of a 40mm dynamic driver alongside a smaller 14.5mm planar magnetic one. The result is an incredible sound quality, allowing for an ideal balance between the lows, highs, and mids. Owners go so far as to say that these are the best headphones they've ever owned when it comes to sound quality. The ANC may not be on par with some others on this list, but its dual-driver setup offers a sound that's hard to find elsewhere. The quantity of reviews for the FoKus Apollo isn't as high as others on this list, but considering how they're frequently put above other key players on the market, it earns to top spot on our list. It's one of the more expensive products on this list, though, starting at $649.
Methodology
To select the headphones for this list, we first looked at the crucial features that draw most audiophiles to headphones, such as overall sound signature, driver types, EQ customization, and build quality. Then, looking at user reviews submitted on various outlets as well as personal anecdotes on forums, we made sure that owners are confident that they meet or exceed their expectations in these key areas, ranking them based on how strong the feedback is overall.