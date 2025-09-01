Who Makes JBL Speakers & How Good Are They? (According To Users)

JBL is one of the most popular players in the audio equipment market today and offers a wide range of audio products to a diverse range of customers. The familiar JBL logo is splattered across a variety of products, including Bluetooth speakers, home audio systems, car audio products, and full-fledged home theater systems. JBL has been around since the late 1940s, tracing its origins back to 1946 when audio engineer James B. Lansing, who worked at Altec Lansing as the Vice President of Engineering, founded it in Los Angeles, California.

Initially, the company was called Lansing Sound, Inc., and later James B. Lansing Sound. It wouldn't be until 1955 that it would eventually get the name JBL, an abbreviation for James B. Lansing, the company's founder. JBL had a tumultuous start to its journey and faced its first major crisis in 1949, just three years after its founding, when Lansing took his own life after encountering personal issues and deteriorating business. JBL's then-Vice President, Bill Thomas, soon took control of the company and continued operations.

Shortly after Lansing's passing, Thomas purchased one-third of James Lansing's interest in the company, becoming its sole owner. Bill Thomas continued operating JBL until 1969, when he sold the company to Jervis Corporation, which would eventually become Harman International. As of 2025, JBL is still owned by Harman, which was itself absorbed into the Samsung Group in 2017.