JBL’s PartyBox series gets new ultra-portable Encore Essential speaker

JBL has just expanded its range by adding three new speakers: The JBL Pulse 5, JBL Boombox 3, and the JBL PartyBox Encore Essential. Each of these three portable speakers looks entirely different and brings something new to the table. Starting with the vibrant Pulse 5 that provides its users with a fun light show, and ending with the large camo Boombox, there’s a lot to feel hyped about in 2022 for the fans of the brand.

JBL

The Pulse 5 and Boombox 3 are new additions to already existing and successful lines of portable speakers. The PartyBox Encore Essential joins the PartyBox lineup as a new release, providing a smaller design compared to the previous products.

While these portable speakers will not come cheap—prices range from $250 to $500—they might become a summer hit for those who like a bit of fancy with their tunes. Although the release dates of the new JBL speakers are still quite a while away, the company has shared plenty of information for its customers to delve into.

Pretty lights, compact designs

Starting with the JBL Pulse 5, this is a portable speaker with built-in LED lights that promises to deliver a true 360-degree listening experience combined with a fully synced LED light show. In terms of design, the speaker is quite sleek and stylish while remaining unobtrusive, although that may change depending on the song, as it lights up in accordance with the rhythm. The Pulse 5 is like a real-life version of the Microsoft Windows Media Player visualizations we were all mesmerized by for three minutes at some point in our lives.

The speaker offers up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge and can be paired with another JBL speaker for some extra oomph. It’s also waterproof, dustproof, and Bluetooth-compatible. JBL will start selling this device in the summer of 2022 for $249.

The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential mini speaker is quite similar to its Pulse 5 sibling in terms of usage, but it features an entirely different design. A continuation of the PartyBox portable speaker line, this tiny device offers 100W of output in a compact package. Much like the Pulse 5, the Encore offers a smaller-scale light show that syncs to the music.

JBL refers to the design of this speaker as “rugged,” but it maintains a fairly standard appearance as simply a small speaker with a handle—which is completely fine. It comes with 6 hours of playtime, it’s IPX4 splashproof, and offers wireless streaming via Bluetooth. It also has a wired microphone input and can be paired with its JBL siblings for stereo sound. The JBL PartyBox Encore Essential will hit the shelves in March 2022 at a starting price of $299.

Evolved sound quality in an interesting package

It’s back to the 90s with the JBL Boombox 3—not only is this model a boombox, but it’s also in camouflage. According to JBL, this device packs a lot of power and is capable of delivering high-quality sound for hours on end. The Boombox 3 is a large speaker with two mid-range drivers and two tweeters topped off by a handle to make it easier to carry.

JBL promises to deliver superb quality with this model, providing deeper lows and crystal-clear highs. Thanks to the built-in, rechargeable Lithium-ion battery, the boombox can offer up to 24 hours of playtime before it’s time to recharge. Speaking of charging, it also comes with a built-in power bank that can support the charging of various devices.

Just as the other JBL speakers mentioned above, the Boombox 3 is Bluetooth-compatible and can be paired with another speaker for more powerful sound. In addition to that, it’s IP67-certified to be waterproof and dustproof. While it sounds great on paper, it won’t come cheap—JBL is set to release it in the summer of 2022 for $499.