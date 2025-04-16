The Best Bose Earbuds You Can Buy In 2025 (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shopping for new audio products is always exciting — until you perform a quick search on Amazon and realize the sheer variety of options you have at your disposal. You have headphones and earbuds at every price point, both from brands that are household names and ones you've never heard of before. Bose ranks high among major headphone brands and shares the space with other big names like Sennheiser and Logitech. The Bose QuietComfort range of headphones is well-renowned thanks to its industry-leading noise cancellation and a sleek yet comfortable design.

Though headphones often offer a better soundstage and a longer lasting battery life, the market for truly wireless earbuds continues to thrive with new and improved options hitting the shelves every so often. If you've used Bose headphones in the past and are looking to make the bold switch to a pair of truly wireless earphones, looks like you're in luck. Unlike most brands that sell a confusing variety of earphones, the catalog for Bose earbuds is fairly short and easy to choose from.

Bose currently sells three different variants of Bluetooth earbuds, each designed for a slightly different audio experience. Based on reviews carried out by experts in the space such as CNET, TechRadar, and SoundGuys, here's a compilation of the three TWS models that Bose sells, the features they have in common, as well as how they differ. You can find more about which model fits your needs the best near the end of this read.

