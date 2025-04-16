The Best Bose Earbuds You Can Buy In 2025 (According To Reviews)
Shopping for new audio products is always exciting — until you perform a quick search on Amazon and realize the sheer variety of options you have at your disposal. You have headphones and earbuds at every price point, both from brands that are household names and ones you've never heard of before. Bose ranks high among major headphone brands and shares the space with other big names like Sennheiser and Logitech. The Bose QuietComfort range of headphones is well-renowned thanks to its industry-leading noise cancellation and a sleek yet comfortable design.
Though headphones often offer a better soundstage and a longer lasting battery life, the market for truly wireless earbuds continues to thrive with new and improved options hitting the shelves every so often. If you've used Bose headphones in the past and are looking to make the bold switch to a pair of truly wireless earphones, looks like you're in luck. Unlike most brands that sell a confusing variety of earphones, the catalog for Bose earbuds is fairly short and easy to choose from.
Bose currently sells three different variants of Bluetooth earbuds, each designed for a slightly different audio experience. Based on reviews carried out by experts in the space such as CNET, TechRadar, and SoundGuys, here's a compilation of the three TWS models that Bose sells, the features they have in common, as well as how they differ. You can find more about which model fits your needs the best near the end of this read.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Priced at $179, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds sit at the bottom of the company's current wireless earbud lineup. However, given that these pack in nearly every modern feature you could ask for, these don't exactly qualify as budget or entry-level options anymore. They are available in three different colors: black, white, and a serene lilac for those who hate blending in with the crowd. Regardless of which colorway you opt in for, chances are you will be noticed wearing these. As highlighted by CNET's review where these earbuds earned a score of 8.1/10, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are quite big, and so is the charging case they sit in.
Unlike a lot of the other truly wireless earphones that often have elongated stems for housing the controls and battery, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds come in a round stemless package with a wingtip design to ensure they stay locked in place. They offer touch controls in the form of single, double, and triple tap gestures to control media playback and other actions. Bose advertises a battery life of up to 8.5 hours, which is nearly twice that of the Apple AirPods 4. When you do need to top up, the charging case supplies enough juice for up to 31.5 hours.
Despite being the cheapest earphones Bose offers, the QuietComfort Earbuds features active noise cancellation, Bluetooth multipoint support, and an IPX4 water resistance rating to protect it from occasional splashes.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds represent the best audio experience that the company has to offer in the form of truly wireless earphones. Right off the bat, you will notice a different design compared to its cheaper sibling. The QuietComfort Ultra come in a sleeker, less round design, with the tiniest bit of stem protruding down each earbud. This enables them to offer much better controls, with not only tap but also swipe gestures to control your volume. The earbuds feature a wingtip design as well, which gives them a secure fit in your ear.
Funnily enough, the QuietComfort Ultra gets a comparatively shorter six-hour battery life, with the charging case offering enough listening time to top the earbuds back up three times. On top of active noise cancellation, the QuietComfort Ultra feature Bose Immersive Audio, which is the company's fancy way of terming high-fidelity audio. Bose offers CustomTune with the Ultra earphones as well, which a feature that personalizes audio to match the shape of your ears. Like the regular model, the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds sport an IPX4 water resistance rating, Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, and a healthy amount of eartips and stability bands in the box.
They earned a score of 7.3/10 in SoundGuys' review, with notable criticisms being that the earbuds can get too bassy and the fact that they bear a hefty price tag of $299. Color options include black, blue, white, and an off-white hue with the Diamond 60th Edition.
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds
For the same price of $299 as the QuietComfort Ultra, you can pick up the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. They look significantly different from the other two in the lineup, and also fundamentally function in a very different way. The Bose Ultra Open clamps onto your ears gently, which can be perfect for those who don't find regular in-ear style earphones comfortable. However, an open-ear design means you don't get nearly as isolated of a music listening experience, especially when you consider you're missing active noise cancellation with these earbuds.
The cuff-like design almost makes them seem like futuristic earrings. These come with SimpleSync, which is a feature that makes connecting to compatible Bose soundbars and speakers much quicker. TechRadar called the Bose Ultra Open "the best sounding open-ear buds yet," and rated them a solid four stars out of five. Battery-wise, they fall in between the lineup, offering up to seven hours of playback and an extra 19.5 hours of juice with the charging case.
Like the other two earbuds in the lineup, the Bose Ultra Open feature an IPX4 rating, so you shouldn't need to worry too much if you accidentally splash them with water. Another feature that the Bose Ultra Open offers is support for Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, so you can effortlessly switch between audio sources. These also come in a variety of color options, with some of the unique ones being the Sunset Iridescent and Chilled Lilac colorways.
Picking the right Bose earbuds
As stated previously, Bose offers a comparatively smaller and easier to understand lineup of earbuds. Each model is designed to accommodate a different kind of listener. If you're looking for the cheapest Bose-branded wireless earbud, then the regular QuietComfort Earbuds offer a fairly complete experience. For those keen to experience a more personalized audio listening experience, the QuietComfort Ultras are a great pick. On the flip side, if you're looking for a more comfortable pair of earbuds that lets you hear your surroundings, the Bose Ultra Open are likely to be your best bet.
No matter which model you end up buying, you are sure to experience quality, comfort, and a rich feature set while listening to music. All earbuds work with the dedicated Bose app on mobile that lets you tweak the EQ and customize several other options. For this piece, we've referred to trustworthy sources like TechRadar, CNET, and SoundGuys, which are publications that thoroughly test the products they are reviewing.